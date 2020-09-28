27
Animal Crossing amiibo cards are returning to stores

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 28, 2020

Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing amiibo cards will be returning to stores in November.

The cards first released alongside Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer and supported for them was added to Animal Crossing: New Leaf with the “Welcome amiibo” update to the game. Since then the cards have become hard to find and fetch a pretty penny on secondhand websites.

Nintendo says all series’ of the cards will return, that’s Series 1-4. Like before they’ll be sold blind, so you won’t know what you’ll be getting.

Animal Crossing amiibo Cards Series 1-4 will be returning to select retailers in November. Animal Crossing: New Horizons supports amiibo cards from the Animal Crossing series, which will allow you to invite characters to live on the island, among other features.

Nintendo Australia PR

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

