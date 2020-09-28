Animal Crossing amiibo cards are returning to stores
Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing amiibo cards will be returning to stores in November.
The cards first released alongside Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer and supported for them was added to Animal Crossing: New Leaf with the “Welcome amiibo” update to the game. Since then the cards have become hard to find and fetch a pretty penny on secondhand websites.
This November, #AnimalCrossing #amiibo Cards Series 1-4 make their return to select retailers. Use the amiibo cards to invite characters to live on your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as other features! pic.twitter.com/tOAqhy7krC— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 28, 2020
Nintendo says all series’ of the cards will return, that’s Series 1-4. Like before they’ll be sold blind, so you won’t know what you’ll be getting.
