An unannounced Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly shows up in stores
Every man and his dog is getting a Monopoly board game version, and now it’s a racoon’s time.
An Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of Monopoly has shown up in stores in the US, one problem – the thing hasn’t been announced yet. Surprise!
The game replaces cities with islands, you can shop at Nook’s Cranny and earn Nook Miles to win. There’s no Brewster’s Coffee here either. The player tokens are now also four different villagers.
We’ll let you know when it’s officially announced.
Source: Reddit via Nintendo Wire
What's your reaction?
Awesome
44%
Oh wow!
44%
Great
11%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments