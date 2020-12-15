53
Among Us drops onto the Switch later today

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 16, 2020

Announce during this morning’s Indie World showcase was the biggest hit of the year – Among Us. It’s coming to the Switch and it’s coming today!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ll have seen or played this one. We’ll have a link once it’s up later today in Australia.

The Switch is the first console to get the game!

