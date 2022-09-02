Amazon’s Gaming Week sale has some good Nintendo Switch deals

All this week Amazon is hosting a gaming sale, a Gaming Week sale in fact. From September 2nd to the 8th they have a range of gaming things on sale – for a week. See how I just gave you the same information twice, in two different ways.

Below we’ve listed some of the best Nintendo Switch deals, both hardware and games we were able to find in the vastness of things listed. Some “deals” are their usual price, so we’ll just highlight the ones that go beyond that.

Of course it’s not all Nintendo stuff on sale, check out all the discounts here.

Nintendo Switch Hardware

$59 first party Switch Games

Good Switch Game Prices

Accessories of note