Amazon’s Gaming Week sale has some good Nintendo Switch deals
All this week Amazon is hosting a gaming sale, a Gaming Week sale in fact. From September 2nd to the 8th they have a range of gaming things on sale – for a week. See how I just gave you the same information twice, in two different ways.
Below we’ve listed some of the best Nintendo Switch deals, both hardware and games we were able to find in the vastness of things listed. Some “deals” are their usual price, so we’ll just highlight the ones that go beyond that.
Of course it’s not all Nintendo stuff on sale, check out all the discounts here.
Nintendo Switch Hardware
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – $489
- Nintendo Switch – $399
$59 first party Switch Games
- Pokémon Legends Arceus
- Skyward Sword HD
- Metroid Dread
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Pokémon Shining Pearl /
Brilliant Diamond
- Pokémon Sword / Shield
Good Switch Game Prices
- Ring Fit Adventure – $89
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $59
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – $59
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $27.45
Accessories of note
- Joy-Con Pairs – $99
