All the Switch and Switch 2 games discounted in Nintendo’s eShop Halloween Sale

Here comes Halloween, and that means it’s time for a Halloween eShop sale to go with it. Don’t be afraid though — there are some great deals, including a few games at all-time lows on both the Switch and Switch 2.

As usual, we’ll break it down for you: Nintendo’s highlights, our highlights, and then everything else — all in a nice table. Keep in mind that because of the way some games are listed on the eShop (within bundles or special editions that are bundles), this list may not include everything.

Nintendo’s Highlights

Vooks Team Highlights

Nintendo already picked up some really good ones, that 42% off Cyberpunk is pretty great. Let’s see what else we can find.

Everything Else