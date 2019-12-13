All the Nintendo wins at The Game Awards

This year’s The Game Awards have come and gone, and Nintendo took home a light bag of awards this year. There were also some Switch game announcements but nothing from Nintendo (developed) themselves.

Here’s what they took home;

Best Fighting Game – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

It wins the award on the same day it’s revealed to be the best selling fighting game ever in the US.

Sakurai being the absolute king he is was working on the game while watching the awards.

The Game Awardsにて、『スマブラSP』がBest Fighting Game賞をいただいたそうです。ありがとうございます！



なお、私はその瞬間、バリバリ仕事中でした。 https://t.co/Bu8QbswCkT — 桜井 政博 (@Sora_Sakurai) December 13, 2019

Best Family Game – Luigi’s Mansion 3

#LuigisMansion3 vacuums up the award for Best Family Game at #TheGameAwards! Congrats to Luigi (and Gooigi)! pic.twitter.com/NdWTrdysIc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2019

Fire Emblem: Three Houses picked up two awards, best strategy game and the “Player’s Voice” award – picked by us!

Thank you to the fans for choosing #FireEmblem: Three Houses as the winner of the Player’s Voice award at #TheGameAwards! pic.twitter.com/x0H2cT8kNG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2019

#FireEmblem: Three Houses lands a critical hit and wins Best Strategy Game at #TheGameAwards! Which house will you be celebrating with? pic.twitter.com/PCsBxR5zqp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2019

And while he doesn’t work for Nintendo anymore, Reggie Fils-Aime was at the show to present the “Fresh Indie Game” award. His speech is something special – check it out.

And now for the full list of winners;

Game Awards

Best Community Support

Destiny 2

Best Score

Death Stranding

Best eSports Coach

Zonic

Best eSports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2019

Best eSports Host

Sjokz

Best eSports Team

G2 Esports

Best Fighting Game

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Best Narrative

Disco Elysium

Best Role-playing game

Disco Elysium

Best eSports Player

Bugha

Best in game audio

Call of duty modern warfare

Best strategy game

Fire Emblem Three Houses

Best content creator of the year

Shroud

Best Art Direction

Control

Best Action Game

Devil May Cry 5

Best Games for Impact

GRIS

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fuelled

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty Mobile

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Best on-going game

Fortnite

eSports Game of the Year

League of Legends

Best VR/AR Game

Beat Saber

Best Performance

Mads Mikellsen

Fresh Indie

Disco Elysium

Best Independent Game

Disco Elysium

Best Game Direction

Death Stranding

Best Action Adventure Game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Game of the Year