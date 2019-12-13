1375
0

All the Nintendo wins at The Game Awards

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 13, 2019

This year’s The Game Awards have come and gone, and Nintendo took home a light bag of awards this year. There were also some Switch game announcements but nothing from Nintendo (developed) themselves.

Here’s what they took home;

Best Fighting Game – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

It wins the award on the same day it’s revealed to be the best selling fighting game ever in the US.

Sakurai being the absolute king he is was working on the game while watching the awards.

Best Family Game – Luigi’s Mansion 3

Fire Emblem: Three Houses picked up two awards, best strategy game and the “Player’s Voice” award – picked by us!

And while he doesn’t work for Nintendo anymore, Reggie Fils-Aime was at the show to present the “Fresh Indie Game” award. His speech is something special – check it out.

And now for the full list of winners;

Game Awards 

Best Community Support 

  • Destiny 2 

Best Score 

  • Death Stranding 

Best eSports Coach 

  • Zonic 

Best eSports Event 

  • League of Legends World Championship 2019 

Best eSports Host 

  • Sjokz 

Best eSports Team 

  • G2 Esports 

Best Fighting Game 

  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate 

Best Narrative 

  • Disco Elysium 

Best Role-playing game 

  • Disco Elysium 

Best eSports Player 

  • Bugha 

Best in game audio 

  • Call of duty modern warfare 

Best strategy game 

  • Fire Emblem Three Houses 

Best content creator of the year 

  • Shroud 

Best Art Direction 

  • Control 

Best Action Game 

  • Devil May Cry 5 

Best Games for Impact 

  • GRIS 

Best Family Game 

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 

Best Sports/Racing Game 

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro Fuelled 

Best Mobile Game 

  • Call of Duty Mobile 

Best Multiplayer Game 

  • Apex Legends 

Best on-going game 

  • Fortnite 

eSports Game of the Year 

  • League of Legends 

Best VR/AR Game 

  • Beat Saber 

Best Performance 

  • Mads Mikellsen 

Fresh Indie 

  • Disco Elysium 

Best Independent Game 

  • Disco Elysium 

Best Game Direction 

  • Death Stranding 

Best Action Adventure Game 

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 

Game of the Year 

  • Sekiro Shadows Die Twice 
What's your reaction?
Awesome
60%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
The Game Awards
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response