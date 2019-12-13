All the Nintendo wins at The Game Awards
This year’s The Game Awards have come and gone, and Nintendo took home a light bag of awards this year. There were also some Switch game announcements but nothing from Nintendo (developed) themselves.
Here’s what they took home;
Best Fighting Game – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
It wins the award on the same day it’s revealed to be the best selling fighting game ever in the US.
Sakurai being the absolute king he is was working on the game while watching the awards.
Best Family Game – Luigi’s Mansion 3
Fire Emblem: Three Houses picked up two awards, best strategy game and the “Player’s Voice” award – picked by us!
And while he doesn’t work for Nintendo anymore, Reggie Fils-Aime was at the show to present the “Fresh Indie Game” award. His speech is something special – check it out.
And now for the full list of winners;
Game Awards
Best Community Support
- Destiny 2
Best Score
- Death Stranding
Best eSports Coach
- Zonic
Best eSports Event
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
Best eSports Host
- Sjokz
Best eSports Team
- G2 Esports
Best Fighting Game
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Best Narrative
- Disco Elysium
Best Role-playing game
- Disco Elysium
Best eSports Player
- Bugha
Best in game audio
- Call of duty modern warfare
Best strategy game
- Fire Emblem Three Houses
Best content creator of the year
- Shroud
Best Art Direction
- Control
Best Action Game
- Devil May Cry 5
Best Games for Impact
- GRIS
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fuelled
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty Mobile
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
Best on-going game
- Fortnite
eSports Game of the Year
- League of Legends
Best VR/AR Game
- Beat Saber
Best Performance
- Mads Mikellsen
Fresh Indie
- Disco Elysium
Best Independent Game
- Disco Elysium
Best Game Direction
- Death Stranding
Best Action Adventure Game
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Game of the Year
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
