All the Nintendo Switch deals in the EB Games Christmas Sale
Checks calendar… yep it’s just ticked over to November 1st and that means the Christmas sale has begun at EB Games. It’s not officially on the site just yet (well it wasn’t at 1am but who is awake apart from us), but the Christmas sale usually runs for a very long time and includes a longer return period.
While the other platforms also have deals, we’ve just got all of the Nintendo Switch ones below. There’s games, accessories, controllers – even screen protectors in there. Look for the little stars on what we think are alright deals.
Should more go on sale, we’ll update the list as we go along.
$128 and Below
|Was
|Now
|Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch
|$229.95
|$128.88
|Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Nintendo Switch
|$149.95
|$128.00
|8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth GamePad Controller Grey Edition
|$99.95
|$89.00
|Hori Split Pad Pro Black Controller
|$99.95
|$88.00
|Astro A50 Mod Kit Black
|$99.95
|$77.00
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|$89.95
|$77.00
|Astro A40 Mod Kit Red
|$99.95
|$77.00
|8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth GamePad Controller (G Classic Edition)
|$89.95
|$77.00
|8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad (SN Edition)
|$89.95
|$77.00
|⭐️ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|$99.95
|$77.00
$68 and Below
|Was
|Now
|⭐️ Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
|$99.95
|$68.00
|Astro A40 Mod Kit Green
|$79.95
|$68.00
|⭐️ KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
|$89.95
|$68.00
|Digimon Survive
|$89.95
|$68.00
|Astro A40 Mod Kit Blue
|$79.95
|$68.00
|NBA 2K23
|$89.95
|$57.00
|Let’s Sing 2022 – 2 Mic Bundle
|$89.95
|$57.00
|Rune Factory 5
|$89.95
|$57.00
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|$79.90
|$57.00
|⭐️ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|$89.95
|$57.00
|Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
|$69.95
|$57.00
$47 and Below
$36 and Below
$28 and Below
$20 and Below
