4352
0

All the Nintendo Switch deals in the EB Games Christmas Sale

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 1, 2022

Checks calendar… yep it’s just ticked over to November 1st and that means the Christmas sale has begun at EB Games. It’s not officially on the site just yet (well it wasn’t at 1am but who is awake apart from us), but the Christmas sale usually runs for a very long time and includes a longer return period.

While the other platforms also have deals, we’ve just got all of the Nintendo Switch ones below. There’s games, accessories, controllers – even screen protectors in there. Look for the little stars on what we think are alright deals.

Should more go on sale, we’ll update the list as we go along.

$128 and Below

WasNow
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch$229.95$128.88
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for Nintendo Switch$149.95$128.00
8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth GamePad Controller Grey Edition$99.95$89.00
Hori Split Pad Pro Black Controller$99.95$88.00
Astro A50 Mod Kit Black$99.95$77.00
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt$89.95$77.00
Astro A40 Mod Kit Red$99.95$77.00
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth GamePad Controller (G Classic Edition)$89.95$77.00
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad (SN Edition)$89.95$77.00
⭐️ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim$99.95$77.00

$68 and Below

WasNow
⭐️ Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles$99.95$68.00
Astro A40 Mod Kit Green$79.95$68.00
⭐️ KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series$89.95$68.00
Digimon Survive$89.95$68.00
Astro A40 Mod Kit Blue$79.95$68.00
NBA 2K23$89.95$57.00
Let’s Sing 2022 – 2 Mic Bundle$89.95$57.00
Rune Factory 5$89.95$57.00
Zombie Army 4: Dead War$79.90$57.00
⭐️ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$89.95$57.00
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut$69.95$57.00

$47 and Below

WasNow
Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario White$54.95$47.00
Eastward$59.95$47.00
Autobahn Police Simulator 2$59.95$47.00
My Universe: Green Adventure Farmer Friends$59.95$47.00
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$59.95$47.00
The Wild At Heart$59.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case$59.95$47.00
Overcooked All You Can Eat$69.95$47.00
⭐️ Stardew Valley$69.95$47.00
Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero$69.95$47.00
Gang Beasts$69.95$47.00
Gang Beasts$69.95$47.00
Carrion$59.95$47.00
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$79.95$47.00
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge$59.95$47.00
Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition$59.95$47.00
Sonic Forces$59.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charging Dock$59.95$47.00
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Power Up Mario)$54.95$47.00
Powerwave Premium Switch Leather Pouch$69.95$47.00
Paw Patrol: Adventure City Calls Bundle$69.95$47.00
Sonic Colours Ultimate$59.95$47.00
Team Sonic Racing$59.95$47.00
Among Us Crewmate Edition$69.95$47.00
PowerA Pikachu & Friends Black & Silver Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$54.95$47.00
Farming Simulator 20$69.95$47.00
Pac-Man World Re-Pac$69.95$47.00
Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories$59.95$47.00
L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night$79.95$47.00
PowerA Pokemon Pop Art Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$54.95$47.00
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Pikachu Blush)$54.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch GoPlay Game Traveler Pack$59.95$47.00
Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted$59.95$47.00
⭐️ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection$69.95$47.00
⭐️ TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD + TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Bundle$99.95$47.00
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream$89.95$47.00
The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf Smurftastic Edition$59.95$47.00
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition$89.95$47.00
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl$69.95$47.00
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO edition$59.95$47.00
MotoGP™22$79.95$47.00
Hot Wheels Unleashed$69.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand$59.95$47.00
Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands$59.95$47.00
Little Friends: Dogs & Cats$69.95$47.00

$36 and Below

WasNow
Slaycation Paradise$49.95$36.00
SnowRunner$59.95$36.00
DEEEER Simulator$49.95$36.00
Spirit of The North$49.95$36.00
Samurai Warriors 5$59.95$36.00
Skul: The Hero Slayer$49.95$36.00
Ryan’s Rescue Squad$49.95$36.00
LEGO Harry Potter Collection$59.95$36.00
Goat Simulator The GOATY$49.95$36.00
Paw Patrol: Adventure City Calls$59.95$36.00
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town$59.95$36.00
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD$49.95$36.00
Dodgeball Academia$49.95$36.00
Let’s Build a Zoo$49.95$36.00
Lego Marvel Super Heroes$59.95$36.00
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures$69.95$36.00
Gear Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition$59.95$36.00
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Tropical Edition$59.95$36.00
Sonic Mania Plus$49.95$36.00
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated$49.95$36.00
Beyond a Steel Sky Day One Edition$49.95$36.00
PDP Faceoff Deluxe Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Blue Camo$54.95$36.00
LEGO DC Super Villains$49.95$36.00
Just Dance 2022$59.95$36.00
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem$49.95$36.00
Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo$49.95$36.00
House Flipper$49.95$36.00
Endling: Extinction Is Forever$49.95$36.00
My Universe: Interior Designer$59.95$36.00
My Friend Peppa Pig$49.95$36.00
Wreckfest$59.95$36.00
Little Nightmares 2$69.95$36.00
My Universe: Doctors and Nurses$59.95$36.00
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion$49.95$36.00
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town$49.95$36.00
LEGO The Incredibles$49.95$36.00
Maneater$59.95$36.00
Disney Classic Games Collection$59.95$36.00
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2$49.95$36.00
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1$49.95$36.00
⭐️ Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection$49.95$36.00
Cooking Mama: Cookstar$59.95$36.00
Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Edition$49.95$36.00
Monster Jam: Steel Titans 2$59.95$36.00
Oddworld Collection$79.95$36.00
Mortal Kombat 11$49.95$36.00
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge$49.95$36.00
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX$49.95$36.00
Darksiders III$49.95$36.00
⭐️ Rabbids: Party of Legends$59.95$36.00
Destroy All Humans!$49.95$36.00
The House of The Dead Remake – Limidead Edition$59.95$36.00
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R$39.95$36.00
Cruis’n Blast$59.95$36.00
Horse Club Adventures$49.95$36.00
⭐️ Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Launch Edition$59.95$36.00
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs$49.95$36.00
Streets of Rage 4 Anniversary Edition$49.95$36.00
Kao The Kangaroo$49.95$36.00
Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller – Red Camo$54.95$36.00
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions$49.95$36.00
LEGO Jurassic World$59.95$36.00
Time on Frog Island$49.95$36.00
Severed Steel$49.95$36.00
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$59.95$36.00

$28 and Below

WasNow
KeyWe$39.95$28.00
Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure$49.95$28.00
Numskull Nintendo Switch Joy Con Steering Wheel$39.95$28.00
Just Dance 2021$49.95$28.00
8BitDo USB Wireless Adaptor 2$39.95$28.00
Dragons Dawn of New Riders$39.95$28.00
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case – Splatoon 3 Edition$34.95$28.00
Nintendo – Super Mario Family Game Traveller Deluxe Travel Case$34.95$28.00
Powerwave Switch Joy-Con™️ Charging Dock Retro Bricks$34.95$28.00
Hasbro Game Night$49.95$28.00
Fortnite – Minty Legends Pack$49.95$28.00
Nintendo Switch Game Traveller Deluxe Travel Case$34.95$28.00
Rugby Challenge 4$49.95$28.00
Tee Time Golf$39.95$28.00
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle$39.95$28.00
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered$49.95$28.00
Jumanji: The Video Game$39.95$28.00
⭐️ Road 96$49.95$28.00
Super Mario HORIPAD Mini for Nintendo Switch$49.95$28.00
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition$39.95$28.00
Immortals Fenyx Rising$49.95$28.00
Surviving the Aftermath – Day One Edition$49.95$28.00
Stealth Charging Dock – Nintendo Switch$39.95$23.00
Nintendo Switch Hard Shell Unicorn Carry Case$29.95$23.00
Blaze and The Monster Machines: Axle City Racers$49.95$23.00
Cygnett – Wireless Audio Adapter for Nintendo Switch$29.95$23.00
Cygnett DragonShield – Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch OLED Model$29.95$23.00
Monster Harvest$29.95$23.00
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Leopard Pattern$27.95$23.00
Powerwave Switch Joy-con™️ Charging Dock$29.95$23.00
Cygnett DragonShield Nintendo Switch Glass Screen Protector$29.95$23.00
Nintendo – Mario Deluxe Slim Travel Case$29.95$23.00
Cygnett ChargeUp Reserve 18W 10K Portable Grey Power Bank$29.95$23.00
Nintendo Switch Compact Playstand$27.95$23.00
Animal Crossing Game Traveler Deluxe Case for Nintendo Switch$29.95$23.00
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Digital Download)$39.95$23.00
Powerwave Switch Wireless Keypad$29.95$23.00
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Splat Pattern$27.95$23.00

$20 and Below

WasNow
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All$49.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip – Animal Crossing$24.95$20.00
Powerwave Nintendo Switch 2-in-1 Carry Case – Rainbow Scales$27.95$20.00
King’s Bounty II Day One Edition$29.95$20.00
Pokemon Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu$24.95$20.00
⭐️ Gris$59.95$20.00
3rd Earth – Nintendo Switch OLED Protection Kit$24.95$20.00
Powerwave 3-in-1 Canvas Black Carry Case for Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)$29.95$20.00
Numskull Unicorn USB C LED Charge Cable & Thumb Grips$24.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip$22.95$20.00
⭐️ Cris Tales$39.95$20.00
Carnival Games (Code-In-A-Box)$29.95$20.00
PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch – Metroid Dread$29.95$20.00
Grow: Song of The Evertree$59.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch – Mario Wheel Accessory$24.95$20.00
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip Red$22.95$20.00
Bionik Gaming Headset Chat Mixer$49.95$20.00
Stealth Headset Stand Black$19.95$15.00
Numskull Nintendo Switch Unicorn Game Card Holder$19.95$15.00
Nintendo Switch Blue Light Screen Protective Filter$29.95$15.00
Cygnett 2m 60W Armoured USB-C Cable – Black$29.95$15.00
Stealth Headset Stand Wood$24.95$15.00
Atrix Joy-Con Gaming Wheel for Nintendo Switch 2-Pack$19.95$15.00
Powerwave Nintendo Switch Car Mount$19.95$15.00
PowerA Pokemon Snorlax Carry Case for Nintendo Switch$19.95$15.00
Powerwave – Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)$17.95$15.00
STEALTH Premium Travel Case for Nintendo Switch$19.95$15.00
Powerwave Switch Joy-con™️ Grips Twin Pack$19.95$15.00
Powerwave Slimline Crystal Case for Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)$19.95$15.00
Powerwave Slimline Crystal Hard-Shell Protective Case for Nintendo Switch$17.95$9.00
@play Nintendo Switch Starter Pack Plus$19.95$9.00
@Play Nintendo Switch Lite Tempered Glass Screen Protector$17.95$9.00
Cygnett DragonShield Nintendo Switch Lite Glass Screen Protector$14.95$9.00
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
11%
Fresh
37%
Hmm
26%
Disappointing!
26%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment