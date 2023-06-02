2640
All the Nintendo Switch deals in EB Games’ mid year sale

by Daniel VuckovicJune 2, 2023
Blah blah blah, EB Games is having a sale – of course they are. But is there anything good? The answer to that usually less vague but we’ve got the entire list of everything Nintendo Switch on sale – and we’re going to point out some good ones.

$9 Highlights: The Wild at Heart, Carrion, Snack World, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Zombie Army 4, Great Memories of Azur

Under $30 Highlights: Beyond a Steel Sky Day One, Ooblets, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, New Tales from the Borderlands, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania,

Under $50 Highlights: It Takes Two, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD 1+2, Persona 5 Royal, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Cosmic Edition, No Man’s Sky

And for everything in one big list…

Games

TitleDiscounted PriceOld Price% Off
Carrion$9.00$59.9585%
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion$9.00$49.9582%
The Wild At Heart$9.00$49.9582%
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl GOLD$9.00$29.9570%
Greak: Memories of Azur$9.00$19.9555%
Beyond a Steel Sky Day One Edition$19.00$49.9562%
Blaze and The Monster Machines: Axle City Racers$19.00$39.9552%
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Digital Download)$19.00$39.9552%
NBA 2K23 (Digital Download)$19.00$29.9537%
OlliOlli World (Digital Download)$19.00$29.9537%
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition$19.00$29.9537%
Hokko Life$23.00$29.9523%
King’s Bounty II Day One Edition$23.00$29.9523%
Dodgeball Academia$23.00$29.9523%
Monster Harvest$23.00$29.9523%
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim$28.00$99.9572%
FIFA 23 Legacy Edition$28.00$59.9553%
Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition$28.00$59.9553%
New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition$28.00$59.9553%
Rabbids: Party of Legends$28.00$59.9553%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Launch Edition$28.00$59.9553%
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival$28.00$49.9544%
Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure$28.00$49.9544%
My Friend Peppa Pig$28.00$49.9544%
Matchpoint Tennis Championships Legends Edition$28.00$49.9544%
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge$28.00$49.9544%
Autonauts$28.00$49.9544%
AFL Evolution 2$28.00$49.9544%
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered$28.00$39.9530%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R$28.00$39.9530%
Jumanji: The Video Game$28.00$39.9530%
Tee Time Golf$28.00$39.9530%
Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Limited Edition$28.00$39.9530%
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova$28.00$39.9530%
Demon Throttle$28.00$39.9530%
Let’s Sing ABBA$28.00$39.9530%
KeyWe$28.00$39.9530%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD$28.00$39.9530%
Skul: The Hero Slayer$28.00$39.9530%
Family Trainer Bundle$28.00$39.9530%
FIFA 22 Legacy Edition$28.00$39.9530%
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions$28.00$39.9530%
Streets of Rage 4 Anniversary Edition$28.00$39.9530%
Just Dance 2023 Edition (Digital Download)$36.00$79.9555%
Oddworld Collection$36.00$79.9555%
Temtem$36.00$79.9555%
Hot Wheels Unleashed$36.00$69.9549%
PAW Patrol: Grand Prix$36.00$69.9549%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection$36.00$69.9549%
Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms$36.00$69.9549%
JoJo Siwa Worldwide Party$36.00$69.9549%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart$36.00$69.9549%
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition$36.00$69.9549%
It Takes Two$36.00$59.9540%
LEGO Harry Potter Collection$36.00$59.9540%
LEGO Jurassic World$36.00$59.9540%
Monster Jam: Steel Titans 2$36.00$59.9540%
Lego Marvel Super Heroes$36.00$59.9540%
Rune Factory 5$36.00$59.9540%
Team Sonic Racing$36.00$59.9540%
Wreckfest$36.00$59.9540%
Sonic Forces$36.00$59.9540%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$36.00$59.9540%
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures$36.00$59.9540%
Yum Yum Cookstar$36.00$59.9540%
Gear Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition$36.00$59.9540%
Bus Simulator City Ride$36.00$59.9540%
The House of The Dead Remake$36.00$59.9540%
XIII$36.00$59.9540%
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition$36.00$59.9540%
Garfield Lasagna Party$36.00$59.9540%
My Universe: Interior Designer$36.00$59.9540%
My Universe: Doctors and Nurses$36.00$59.9540%
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Tropical Edition$36.00$59.9540%
The House of The Dead Remake – Limidead Edition$36.00$59.9540%
Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands$36.00$59.9540%
NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition$36.00$54.9534%
Sonic Mania Plus$36.00$49.9528%
Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection$36.00$49.9528%
My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure$36.00$49.9528%
Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Edition$36.00$49.9528%
Mortal Kombat 11$36.00$49.9528%
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1$36.00$49.9528%
Paw Patrol: Adventure City Calls$36.00$49.9528%
SpongeBob Squarepants: Krusty Cook-Off – Extra Krusty Edition$36.00$49.9528%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2$36.00$49.9528%
Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo$36.00$49.9528%
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX$36.00$49.9528%
House Flipper$36.00$49.9528%
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem$36.00$49.9528%
LEGO The Incredibles$36.00$49.9528%
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom$36.00$49.9528%
Spirit of The North$36.00$49.9528%
Let’s Build a Zoo$36.00$49.9528%
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated$36.00$49.9528%
DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace$36.00$49.9528%
DARQ: Ultimate Edition$36.00$49.9528%
Doctor Who Duo Bundle$36.00$49.9528%
The Outbound Ghost$36.00$49.9528%
Immortals Fenyx Rising$36.00$49.9528%
Rugby Challenge 4$36.00$49.9528%
Destroy All Humans!$36.00$49.9528%
Kukoos: Lost Pets$36.00$49.9528%
LEGO DC Super Villains$36.00$49.9528%
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs$36.00$49.9528%
Surviving the Aftermath – Day One Edition$36.00$49.9528%
Kao The Kangaroo$36.00$49.9528%
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader$36.00$49.9528%
Endling: Extinction Is Forever$36.00$49.9528%
Darksiders III$36.00$49.9528%
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs – Panda Edition$36.00$49.9528%
Persona 5 Royal$47.00$99.9553%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD + TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Bundle$47.00$99.9553%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$47.00$89.9548%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set$47.00$89.9548%
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion$47.00$89.9548%
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line$47.00$84.9545%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Cosmic Edition$47.00$79.9541%
No Man’s Sky$47.00$79.9541%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$47.00$79.9541%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos$47.00$79.9541%
Let’s Sing ABBA – Game + 2-Mic Pack$47.00$79.9541%
Smurfs Kart Turbo Edition$47.00$79.9541%
Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition$47.00$79.9541%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope$47.00$79.9541%
Stardew Valley$47.00$69.9533%
Overcooked All You Can Eat$47.00$69.9533%
BRATZ™: Flaunt Your Fashion$47.00$69.9533%
Slime Rancher Plortable Edition$47.00$69.9533%
Little Friends: Dogs & Cats$47.00$69.9533%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx$47.00$69.9533%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slimetime Speedway$47.00$69.9533%
Peppa Pig World Adventures$47.00$69.9533%
Gang Beasts$47.00$69.9533%
KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series$47.00$69.9533%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising$47.00$69.9533%
Pac-Man World Re-Pac$47.00$69.9533%
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake$47.00$59.9522%
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Sonic Colours Ultimate$47.00$59.9522%
Digimon Survive$47.00$59.9522%
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge$47.00$59.9522%
Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories$47.00$59.9522%
Mato Anomalies – Day One Edition$47.00$59.9522%
Remnant: From the Ashes$47.00$59.9522%
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures$47.00$59.9522%
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town$47.00$59.9522%
Sonic Frontiers$57.00$99.9543%
Octopath Traveler II$57.00$84.9533%
Animal Crossing New Horizons$57.00$79.9529%
Splatoon 3$57.00$79.9529%
Kirby and the Forgotten Land$57.00$79.9529%
Bayonetta 3$57.00$79.9529%
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes$57.00$79.9529%
Let’s Sing 2023 – 2 Mic Bundle$68.00$99.9532%
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key$68.00$89.9524%
Let’s Sing 2022 – 2 Mic Bundle$68.00$89.9524%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Gold Edition$77.00119.9536%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt$77.00$89.9514%

Accessories

TitleDiscounted PriceOld Price% Off
Powerwave Car Mount$15.00$19.9525%
Compact Playstand$23.00$27.9518%
8BitDo USB Wireless Adaptor 2$28.00$39.9530%
Venom Colour Change LED Stand For$47.00$79.9541%
Powerwave Slimline Crystal Case for (OLED Model)$15.00$19.9525%
Deluxe Travel Case – Elite Edition For & Switch Lite$28.00$34.9520%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Leopard Pattern$19.00$27.9532%
Pull-N-Go Case – Elite Edition$57.00$79.9529%
Hori Duraflexi Protector for Lite$19.00$24.9524%
Super Mario – Star Spectrum Slim Deluxe Travel Case$23.00$29.9523%
3rd Earth – OLED Protection Kit$19.00$24.9524%
Numskull Unicorn Game Card Holder$15.00$19.9525%
Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case – Splatoon 3 Edition$23.00$34.9534%
Carrying Case Splatoon 3 Edition & Screen Protector (OLED)$36.00$39.9510%
GoPlay Game Traveler Pack$47.00$59.9522%
Game Traveler Deluxe System Case$47.00$59.9522%
Game Traveller Deluxe Travel Case$23.00$34.9534%
Hard Shell Unicorn Carry Case$23.00$29.9523%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hylian Crest Deluxe Travel Case$23.00$34.9534%
PowerA OLED Case – Kirby$28.00$39.9530%
PowerA – Pikachu Electric Type Protection Case$28.00$39.9530%
Powerwave Switch Joy-con Charging Dock$23.00$29.9523%
Powerwave Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock Retro Bricks$28.00$34.9520%
Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charging Dock$47.00$59.9522%
Joy-Con Charging Stand$47.00$59.9522%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for – Green & Red$68.00$89.9524%
Powerwave Switch Joy-con Grips Twin Pack$15.00$19.9525%
Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Star White$47.00$59.9522%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for – Raven Black$77.00$89.9514%
Powerwave Switch Joypad – Retro Purple & Grey$77.00$89.9514%
Joy-Con Comfort Grip$19.00$22.9517%
Pokemon Joy-Con Comfort Grip for – Pikachu$19.00$24.9524%
PDP Afterglow Deluxe Wireless Controller for$88.00$99.9512%
PDP Joy-Con Charging Grip Plus for$28.00$39.9530%
PowerA – Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller LED – Black$57.00$69.9519%
Joy-Con Comfort Grip Red$19.00$22.9517%
Joy-Con Comfort Grip – Animal Crossing$19.00$24.9524%
Numskull Unicorn USB C LED Charge Cable & Thumb Grips$19.00$24.9524%
Rock Candy – Mario Wired Controller$28.00$44.9538%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for (Pikachu Blush)$47.00$54.9514%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini for$128.00149.9515%
PowerA Pokemon Pop Art Enhanced Wired Controller for$36.00$54.9534%
Rock Candy™ – Wired Controller – Bubblegum Peach$28.00$44.9538%
Enhanced Wired Controller and Case Bundle – Pikachu High Voltage$57.00$79.9529%
Rematch Wired Controller for Switch 1-UP Glow$47.00$54.9514%
Enhanced Wired Controller for – Pikachu Vs. Meowth$36.00$54.9534%
Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Rematch Ancient Arrow Wired Controller$47.00$54.9514%
Super Mario – Rematch Star Spectrum Wired Controller$47.00$54.9514%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller – Kirby$47.00$54.9514%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for (Power Up Mario)$36.00$54.9534%
8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth GamePad Controller Grey Edition$77.00$99.9523%
Super Mario – Rematch Comic Strip Wired Controller$47.00$54.9514%
Numskull Joy Con Steering Wheel$28.00$39.9530%
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth GamePad Controller (G Classic Edition)$68.00$89.9524%
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for$198.00229.9514%
Rock Candy™ – Wired Controller – Luigi Lime$28.00$44.9538%
RIG 300 Pro HN Gaming Headset for$47.00$59.9522%
Razer Barracuda X Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset$98.00129.9525%

