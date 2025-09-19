Bargains
All the Nintendo items in EB Games’ Gaming and Pop Culture Sale
But just the gaming stuff.
It’s school holidays somewhere, which means it’s time for another EB Games sale. The Switch 2 is still a bit too new to have any major discounts, but plenty of original Switch titles are on offer.
The sale also includes a range of Nintendo Switch accessories and various pop culture items, though there are far too many (and too loosely related) to list here.
Sale ends when the next one starts probably.
Switch 2 Games
|Discounted Price
|Old Price
|% Off
|Maxx Tech Duck Quack Shoot! Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2 Nintendo Switch
|$36.00
|44.95
|20%
|Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2 Nintendo Switch
|$36.00
|44.95
|20%
|Civilization VII Code-In-A-Box Nintendo Switch 2
|$98.00
|109.95
|11%
Switch Games
Nintendo Accessories
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments