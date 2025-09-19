Bargains

All the Nintendo items in EB Games’ Gaming and Pop Culture Sale

But just the gaming stuff.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 19, 2025

It’s school holidays somewhere, which means it’s time for another EB Games sale. The Switch 2 is still a bit too new to have any major discounts, but plenty of original Switch titles are on offer.

The sale also includes a range of Nintendo Switch accessories and various pop culture items, though there are far too many (and too loosely related) to list here.

Sale ends when the next one starts probably.

Switch 2 Games

Discounted PriceOld Price% Off
Maxx Tech Duck Quack Shoot! Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2 Nintendo Switch$36.0044.9520%
Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2 Nintendo Switch$36.0044.9520%
Civilization VII Code-In-A-Box Nintendo Switch 2$98.00109.9511%

Switch Games

Discounted PriceOld Price% Off
EA Sports FC 25 Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
It Takes Two Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Stardew Valley Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Sonic X Shadow Generations Nintendo Switch$57.0079.9529%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition$23.0029.9523%
LEGO 2K Drive$28.0039.9530%
Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
Batman Arkham Trilogy Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Bluey The Videogame Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Let’s Sing 2025 + Microphone 2-Pack Nintendo Switch$47.0099.9553%
NBA 2K25 CIAB NS Nintendo Switch$23.0029.9523%
Monopoly Nintendo Switch$23.0029.9523%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$36.0049.9528%
SpongeBob SquarePants™: The Patrick Star Game Nintendo Switch$34.9869.9550%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition Nintendo Switch$57.0079.9529%
MySims™: Cozy Bundle Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Oddworld Anthology: The Unlikely Heroes Collection Nintendo Switch$57.0079.9529%
Maxx Tech Duck Quack Shoot! Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2 Nintendo Switch$36.0044.9520%
Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition – Code-in-a-Box Nintendo Switch$23.0029.9523%
Carnival Games$19.0029.9537%
Star Wars Heritage Pack Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch$44.9889.9550%
Barbie: Project Friendship Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Nintendo Switch$28.0039.9530%
Jumanji: Wild Adventures Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Nintendo Switch$28.0049.9544%
Bioshock The Collection$23.0029.9523%
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Nintendo Switch$47.0099.9553%
100 in 1 Game Collection Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Monster Jam Showdown Nintendo Switch$36.0079.9555%
Sonic Colours Ultimate Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
You Suck at Parking Nintendo Switch$28.0049.9544%
SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream Nintendo Switch$36.0089.9560%
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone Nintendo Switch$28.0039.9530%
Conscript Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Architect Life: A House Design Simulator Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Tales of Graces f Remastered Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
World of Goo 2 Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
Cat Quest III Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Nintendo Switch$68.0079.9515%
Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue Bundle Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest Nintendo Switch$36.0059.9540%
Graveyard Keeper: Undead Edition Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
Who Wants to be a Millionaire$15.0019.9525%
Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
Ugly Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
Maxx Tech Turbo Racing Nintendo Switch Kit Nintendo Switch$28.0059.9553%
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission Nintendo Switch$28.0039.9530%
Farming Simulator Kids$36.0049.9528%
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Nintendo Switch$47.0099.9553%
NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition$9.9819.9550%
Final Fantasy VII$28.0039.9530%
REYNATIS: Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch$44.9889.9550%
DreadOut 2 Nintendo Switch$34.9869.9550%
Fairy Tail 2 Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
COCOON Nintendo Switch$36.0059.9540%
Skabma Snowfall Nintendo Switch$23.0039.9542%
Sonic Frontiers Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Survivor: Castaway Island Nintendo Switch$28.0059.9553%
SCHiM Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
DREDGE Collector’s Edition Nintendo Switch$128.00169.9525%
Core Keeper Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Cuisineer Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh – Limited Edition Nintendo Switch$47.0079.9541%
Dragon Quest Treasures Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch$77.0089.9514%
VED Nintendo Switch$28.0049.9544%
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition$28.0039.9530%
The Last Faith Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
NieR Automata: The End of YoRHA Edition$28.0039.9530%
My Universe: Career Collection 2-in-1$28.0059.9553%
Garfield Kart 2 All You Can Drift Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves Nintendo Switch$23.0079.9571%
The Smurfs: Dreams Nintendo Switch$47.0079.9541%
Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
Miraculous: Paris Under Siege Nintendo Switch$57.0079.9529%
Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Nintendo Switch Kit Nintendo Switch$28.0059.9553%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Wild Card Football Nintendo Switch$9.0039.9577%
Tip Top Table Tennis$28.0039.9530%
Carmen Sandiego 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch$68.0089.9524%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Ultimate Edition Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
South Park: Snow Day! Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief Nintendo Switch$23.0059.9562%
Final Fantasy VIII$28.0039.9530%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch$36.0054.9534%
Plate Up! Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition$15.0024.9540%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch$68.0094.9528%
Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Little Friends Puppy Island Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Moto GP 25$57.0069.9519%
Life is Strange Double Exposure Nintendo Switch$68.0084.9520%
Secret Neighbor + Hello Engineer – The Neighborhood Bundle Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Sociable Soccer 24 Nintendo Switch$23.0049.9554%
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection$19.0024.9524%
Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit Nintendo Switch$28.0044.9538%
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Nintendo Switch$57.0079.9529%
Halloween & Ash vs. Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature Nintendo Switch$57.0089.9537%
Wildermyth Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
Mortal Kombat 1 Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered$15.0024.9540%
Shadow Labyrinth Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Civilization VII Nintendo Switch$68.0089.9524%
Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit for Nintendo Switch 1&2 Nintendo Switch$36.0044.9520%
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars Day 1 Edition Nintendo Switch$57.0079.9529%
One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch$68.0094.9528%
Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! Nintendo Switch$14.9829.9550%
Steamworld Heist 2 Nintendo Switch$36.0059.9540%
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Deluxe Edition$19.9839.9550%
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Nintendo Switch$57.0079.9529%
House Flipper Pets Edition Nintendo Switch$36.0059.9540%
Octopath Traveler$28.0039.9530%
Maxx Tech Tracks Winter Wonderland Kit for Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch$9.9819.9550%
Pac-Man World: Re-Pac$28.0039.9530%
PAW Patrol World Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
My Universe: Culinary Edition 2-in-1$28.0059.9553%
Matchbox Driving Adventures Nintendo Switch$34.9869.9550%
Spirit of The North Nintendo Switch$36.0049.9528%
Chrono Cross – The Radical Dreamers Edition$28.0039.9530%
Nick Jr. Party Adventure Nintendo Switch$34.9869.9550%
Poppy Playtime Triple Pack Nintendo Switch$57.0069.9519%
Asterix Maxi Collection Nintendo Switch$57.0079.9529%
Totally Spies: Cyber Mission Nintendo Switch$23.0069.9567%
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War$15.0024.9540%
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – Rescue Edition Nintendo Switch$15.0039.9562%
Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Darkest Dungeon II Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
My Universe: Style Pack 2-in-1$28.0059.9553%
Let’s Sing 2025 Nintendo Switch$36.0059.9540%

Nintendo Accessories

Discounted PriceOriginal Price% Off
Powerwave Joypad Pair for Nintendo Switch – Raven Black Nintendo Switch$68.0089.9524%
Powerwave Switch Joypad – Retro Purple & Grey Nintendo Switch$68.0089.9524%
PowerA – Advanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Mario Time Nintendo Switch 2$36.0054.9534%
Numskull Nintendo Switch Joy Con Steering Wheel Nintendo Switch$28.0039.9530%
PDP – Rematch Glow-in-the-dark Wireless Controller – Super Star Nintendo Switch$68.0079.9515%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu vs. Gengar Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
Numskull – Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wrist Strap Controller Attachment 2-Pack Nintendo Switch$8.9817.9550%
GuliKit KK3 Max Wireless Controller – Black Nintendo Switch$118.00139.9516%
GuliKit – KK3 Wireless Controller – Grey Nintendo Switch$47.0069.9533%
Nintendo Switch Sports Peripheral Pack Nintendo Switch$47.0059.9522%
Numskull Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Steering Wheel Table Attachment Nintendo Switch 2$28.0039.9530%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/OLED – Pikachu Garden Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
Rematch Wired Controller for Switch 1-UP Glow Nintendo Switch$36.0054.9534%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Fortnite Peely Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
PowerA – Advanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Black Nintendo Switch 2$36.0054.9534%
PowerA Mario Colour Splash Heroes Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Camo Nintendo Switch$13.7454.9575%
Super Mario – Rematch Star Spectrum Wired Controller Nintendo Switch$36.0054.9534%
PDP – Rematch Glow Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Blackout Bowser Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Princess Peach Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Eevee Evolutions Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
Atrix Joy-Con Gaming Wheel for Nintendo Switch 2-Pack – Pink & Green Nintendo Switch$3.009.9570%
PowerA™ – Advantage Wired Controller$47.0069.9533%
PowerA – Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario Pop Nintendo Switch$9.5054.9583%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/OLED – Fortnite Stickers Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Wario Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
Hori Turbo Gamepad Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Black Nintendo Switch 2$36.0054.9534%
Nitro Deck+ Controller for Nintendo Switch – Clear Black with Bag Nintendo Switch$98.00139.9530%
GuliKit KK3 Max Wireless Controller – Retro Nintendo Switch$118.00139.9516%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$9.9939.9575%
PowerA – Mushroom Kingdom Friends Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch$13.7454.9575%
PDP – Rematch Glow Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Bowser Nintendo Switch$36.0054.9534%
Atrix Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Pink Nintendo Switch$3.0014.9580%
PowerA – Nano Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$9.9939.9575%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Lilac Purple Nintendo Switch$55.9779.9530%
PXN – 9607X Wireless Controller for Switch – Mica Blue Nintendo Switch$47.9659.9520%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Orange Zest with Case Nintendo Switch$98.00149.9535%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/OLED – Pokémon Blossom Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Cardamon Green Nintendo Switch$63.9679.9520%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Atomic Red with Case Nintendo Switch$98.00149.9535%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Camellia White Nintendo Switch$47.9779.9540%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller – Vibrant Pikachu Nintendo Switch$77.0099.9523%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Purple with Case Nintendo Switch$98.00149.9535%
PXN – 0082 Arcade Fight Stick Nintendo Switch$79.9699.9520%
PXN – X8 Arcade Keyboard – Black Nintendo Switch$103.90129.9520%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mint Green with Case Nintendo Switch$98.00149.9535%

