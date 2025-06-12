All the Nintendo deals in EB Games’ mid year sale

|Title
|Discounted Price
|Was Price
|% off
|Monopoly
|$5.00
|24.95
|80%
|UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves
|$23.00
|$79.95
|71%
|Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue
|$19.00
|$59.95
|68%
|Totally Spies: Cyber Mission
|$23.00
|$69.95
|67%
|MotoGP™ 24 – Code-In-A-Box
|$28.00
|$79.95
|65%
|Contra Operation Galuga
|$28.00
|$79.95
|65%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Deluxe Edition
|$36.00
|$99.95
|64%
|Let’s Sing 2024 – 2 Microphone Bundle
|$36.00
|$99.95
|64%
|Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
|$23.00
|$59.95
|62%
|Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief
|$23.00
|$59.95
|62%
|Wild Card Football
|$15.00
|$39.95
|62%
|South Park: Snow Day!
|$23.00
|$59.95
|62%
|Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – Rescue Edition
|$15.00
|$39.95
|62%
|SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream
|$36.00
|$89.95
|60%
|Maxx Tech Tracks Winter Wonderland Kit for
|$9.00
|19.95
|55%
|New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition
|$9.00
|19.95
|55%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged
|$36.00
|$79.95
|55%
|BA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition
|$9.00
|19.95
|55%
|Monster Jam Showdown
|$36.00
|$79.95
|55%
|Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition
|$36.00
|$79.95
|55%
|Enter/Exit the Gungeon
|$23.00
|$49.95
|54%
|Sociable Soccer 24
|$23.00
|$49.95
|54%
|Maxx Tech Turbo Racing Kit
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|$47.00
|$99.95
|53%
|The Pathless
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|Persona 5 Tactica
|$47.00
|$99.95
|53%
|Emergency Call – The Attack Squad
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|My Universe: Style Pack 2-in-1
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Kit
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|Outward: Definitive Edition
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|Survivor: Castaway Island
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
|$47.00
|$99.95
|53%
|My Universe: Career Collection 2-in-1
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|My Universe: Culinary Edition 2-in-1
|$28.00
|$59.95
|53%
|No Man’s Sky
|$39.98
|$79.95
|50%
|Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
|$15.00
|$29.95
|50%
|UNO Legacy Edition
|$15.00
|$29.95
|50%
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|$15.00
|$29.95
|50%
|Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
|$14.98
|$29.95
|50%
|Matchbox Driving Adventures
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Nick Jr. Party Adventure
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|DreadOut 2
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue Bundle
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|SpongeBob SquarePants™: The Patrick Star Game
|$36.00
|$69.95
|49%
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|$47.00
|$89.95
|48%
|REYNATIS: Deluxe Edition
|$47.00
|$89.95
|48%
|Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|You Suck at Parking
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|VED
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Jumanji: Wild Adventures
|$28.00
|$49.95
|44%
|Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sweep the Board!
|$57.00
|$99.95
|43%
|Prodeus
|$23.00
|$39.95
|42%
|Mortal Shell: Complete Edition
|$23.00
|$39.95
|42%
|Skabma Snowfall
|$23.00
|$39.95
|42%
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Deluxe Edition
|$23.00
|$39.95
|42%
|Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh – Limited Edition
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|The Smurfs: Dreams
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|EA Sports FC 25
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|Biomutant
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Trials Rising
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|COCOON
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Pepper Grinder
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|A Little To The Left – Extra Tidy Edition
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
|$15.00
|$24.95
|40%
|House Flipper Pets Edition
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Let’s Sing 2025
|$36.00
|$59.95
|40%
|Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit
|$28.00
|$44.95
|38%
|Carnival Games
|$19.00
|$29.95
|37%
|Halloween & Ash vs. Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature
|$57.00
|$89.95
|37%
|Farmagia
|$57.00
|$89.95
|37%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition
|$36.00
|$54.95
|34%
|Stardew Valley
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Poppy Playtime Triple Pack
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Batman Arkham Trilogy
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Bluey The Videogame
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Sea of Stars
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Cuisineer
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Little Friends Puppy Island
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Darkest Dungeon II
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Barbie: Project Friendship
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Life is Strange Double Exposure
|$57.00
|$84.95
|33%
|Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Mortal Kombat 1
|$47.00
|$69.95
|33%
|Let’s Sing 2025 + Microphone 2-Pack
|$68.00
|$99.95
|32%
|LEGO 2K Drive
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Final Fantasy VIII
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Octopath Traveler
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Moonscars
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|My Friend Pedro
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Final Fantasy VII
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Tip Top Table Tennis
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Chrono Cross – The Radical Dreamers Edition
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Pac-Man World: Re-Pac
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|NieR Automata: The End of YoRHA Edition
|$28.00
|$39.95
|30%
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars Day 1 Edition
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Farming Simulator 23: Edition
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|SPYxANYA: Operation Memories
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Miraculous: Paris Under Siege
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Collector’s Edition
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|Asterix Maxi Collection
|$57.00
|$79.95
|29%
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition
|$68.00
|$94.95
|28%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|SIFU – Vengeance Edition
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|No Place Like Home
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Farming Simulator Kids
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Spells & Secrets
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|World of Goo 2
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Loop8: Summer of Gods
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Wildermyth
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Rune Factory 3 Special
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|PAW Patrol World
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Spirit of The North
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Goat Simulator 3
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
|$68.00
|$94.95
|28%
|Who Wants to be a Millionaire
|$15.00
|$19.95
|25%
|DREDGE Collector’s Edition
|$128.00
|$169.00
|24%
|My Universe: Puppies and Kittens
|$19.00
|$24.95
|24%
|NBA 2K25 CIAB NS
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|Star Wars Heritage Pack
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Fairy Tail 2
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Monopoly
|$23.00
|$29.95
|23%
|It Takes Two
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|MySims™: Cozy Bundle
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|The Last Faith
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Rainbow High: Runway Rush
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Yars Rising
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Conscript Deluxe Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|SCHiM
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Core Keeper
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Sonic Colours Ultimate
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Sonic Forces
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Sonic Origins Plus
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Secret Neighbor + Hello Engineer – The Neighborhood Bundle
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Sonic Frontiers
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|The Doinksoft Collection
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Wingspan – Special Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|The Plucky Squire
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Steamworld Heist 2
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Cat Quest III
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|$47.00
|$59.95
|22%
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|$68.00
|$84.95
|20%
|Hogwarts Legacy
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Potionomics: Masterwork Edition
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Edition
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Graveyard Keeper: Undead Edition
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Plate Up!
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Moto GP 25
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana
|$68.00
|$79.95
|15%
|DOOM Anthology
|$118.00
|$139.00
|15%
|Civilization VII
|$77.00
|$89.95
|14%
|Morbid: The Lords of Ire
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%
|Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Deluxe Edition
|$77.00
|$89.95
|14%
|Whisker Waters
|$47.00
|$54.95
|14%