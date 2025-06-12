0

All the Nintendo deals in EB Games’ mid year sale

by Daniel VuckovicJune 12, 2025
Advertisement

Another June, another end of financial year, and another clear-out of everything at EB Games. Looking through the deals, there’s nothing too outrageous, but there is the chance to upgrade No Man’s Sky on the cheap to the Switch 2 version, along with a few other deals on titles like Octopath Traveler and Prince of Persia. There are some lower prices on Nintendo titles too — but nothing you wouldn’t see elsewhere on a regular day.

Games

TitleDiscounted PriceWas Price% off
Monopoly$5.0024.9580%
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves$23.00$79.9571%
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue$19.00$59.9568%
Totally Spies: Cyber Mission$23.00$69.9567%
MotoGP™ 24 – Code-In-A-Box$28.00$79.9565%
Contra Operation Galuga$28.00$79.9565%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Deluxe Edition$36.00$99.9564%
Let’s Sing 2024 – 2 Microphone Bundle$36.00$99.9564%
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake$23.00$59.9562%
Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief$23.00$59.9562%
Wild Card Football$15.00$39.9562%
South Park: Snow Day!$23.00$59.9562%
Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission – Rescue Edition$15.00$39.9562%
SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream$36.00$89.9560%
Maxx Tech Tracks Winter Wonderland Kit for$9.0019.9555%
New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja T-Rex Edition$9.0019.9555%
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged$36.00$79.9555%
BA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition$9.0019.9555%
Monster Jam Showdown$36.00$79.9555%
Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition$36.00$79.9555%
Enter/Exit the Gungeon$23.00$49.9554%
Sociable Soccer 24$23.00$49.9554%
Maxx Tech Turbo Racing Kit$28.00$59.9553%
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance$47.00$99.9553%
The Pathless$28.00$59.9553%
Persona 5 Tactica$47.00$99.9553%
Emergency Call – The Attack Squad$28.00$59.9553%
My Universe: Style Pack 2-in-1$28.00$59.9553%
Maxx Tech Duck, Quack, Shoot! Kit$28.00$59.9553%
Outward: Definitive Edition$28.00$59.9553%
Survivor: Castaway Island$28.00$59.9553%
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed$47.00$99.9553%
My Universe: Career Collection 2-in-1$28.00$59.9553%
My Universe: Culinary Edition 2-in-1$28.00$59.9553%
No Man’s Sky$39.98$79.9550%
Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure$15.00$29.9550%
UNO Legacy Edition$15.00$29.9550%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition$15.00$29.9550%
Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!$14.98$29.9550%
Matchbox Driving Adventures$36.00$69.9549%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection$36.00$69.9549%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2$36.00$69.9549%
Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition$36.00$69.9549%
Nick Jr. Party Adventure$36.00$69.9549%
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game$36.00$69.9549%
DreadOut 2$36.00$69.9549%
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports$36.00$69.9549%
Ty The Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue Bundle$36.00$69.9549%
SpongeBob SquarePants™: The Patrick Star Game$36.00$69.9549%
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven$47.00$89.9548%
REYNATIS: Deluxe Edition$47.00$89.9548%
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope$28.00$49.9544%
You Suck at Parking$28.00$49.9544%
VED$28.00$49.9544%
Jumanji: Wild Adventures$28.00$49.9544%
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sweep the Board!$57.00$99.9543%
Prodeus$23.00$39.9542%
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition$23.00$39.9542%
Skabma Snowfall$23.00$39.9542%
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Deluxe Edition$23.00$39.9542%
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh – Limited Edition$47.00$79.9541%
The Smurfs: Dreams$47.00$79.9541%
EA Sports FC 25$36.00$59.9540%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered$15.00$24.9540%
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection$15.00$24.9540%
Biomutant$36.00$59.9540%
Trials Rising$15.00$24.9540%
COCOON$36.00$59.9540%
Pepper Grinder$36.00$59.9540%
A Little To The Left – Extra Tidy Edition$36.00$59.9540%
Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest$36.00$59.9540%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War$15.00$24.9540%
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition$15.00$24.9540%
House Flipper Pets Edition$36.00$59.9540%
Let’s Sing 2025$36.00$59.9540%
Maxx Tech Mad Bullets Kit$28.00$44.9538%
Carnival Games$19.00$29.9537%
Halloween & Ash vs. Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature$57.00$89.9537%
Farmagia$57.00$89.9537%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition$36.00$54.9534%
Stardew Valley$47.00$69.9533%
Poppy Playtime Triple Pack$47.00$69.9533%
Batman Arkham Trilogy$47.00$69.9533%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2$47.00$69.9533%
Bluey The Videogame$47.00$69.9533%
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach$47.00$69.9533%
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures$47.00$69.9533%
Sea of Stars$47.00$69.9533%
PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance$47.00$69.9533%
Cuisineer$47.00$69.9533%
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery$47.00$69.9533%
Little Friends Puppy Island$47.00$69.9533%
Tales of Graces f Remastered$47.00$69.9533%
Darkest Dungeon II$47.00$69.9533%
Barbie: Project Friendship$47.00$69.9533%
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem$47.00$69.9533%
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic$47.00$69.9533%
Life is Strange Double Exposure$57.00$84.9533%
Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection$47.00$69.9533%
Mortal Kombat 1$47.00$69.9533%
Let’s Sing 2025 + Microphone 2-Pack$68.00$99.9532%
LEGO 2K Drive$28.00$39.9530%
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$28.00$39.9530%
Final Fantasy VIII$28.00$39.9530%
Octopath Traveler$28.00$39.9530%
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition$28.00$39.9530%
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission$28.00$39.9530%
Moonscars$28.00$39.9530%
My Friend Pedro$28.00$39.9530%
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone$28.00$39.9530%
Final Fantasy VII$28.00$39.9530%
Tip Top Table Tennis$28.00$39.9530%
Chrono Cross – The Radical Dreamers Edition$28.00$39.9530%
Pac-Man World: Re-Pac$28.00$39.9530%
NieR Automata: The End of YoRHA Edition$28.00$39.9530%
Sonic X Shadow Generations$57.00$79.9529%
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition$57.00$79.9529%
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics$57.00$79.9529%
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars Day 1 Edition$57.00$79.9529%
Farming Simulator 23: Edition$57.00$79.9529%
SPYxANYA: Operation Memories$57.00$79.9529%
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports$57.00$79.9529%
Miraculous: Paris Under Siege$57.00$79.9529%
Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Collector’s Edition$57.00$79.9529%
Asterix Maxi Collection$57.00$79.9529%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$36.00$49.9528%
One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition$68.00$94.9528%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants$36.00$49.9528%
SIFU – Vengeance Edition$36.00$49.9528%
No Place Like Home$36.00$49.9528%
Farming Simulator Kids$36.00$49.9528%
Spells & Secrets$36.00$49.9528%
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe$36.00$49.9528%
World of Goo 2$36.00$49.9528%
Oddworld: Soulstorm Limited Oddition$36.00$49.9528%
Loop8: Summer of Gods$36.00$49.9528%
Wildermyth$36.00$49.9528%
Rune Factory 3 Special$36.00$49.9528%
PAW Patrol World$36.00$49.9528%
Spirit of The North$36.00$49.9528%
Goat Simulator 3$36.00$49.9528%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition$68.00$94.9528%
Who Wants to be a Millionaire$15.00$19.9525%
DREDGE Collector’s Edition$128.00$169.0024%
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$19.00$24.9524%
NBA 2K25 CIAB NS$23.00$29.9523%
Star Wars Heritage Pack$77.00$99.9523%
Fairy Tail 2$77.00$99.9523%
Monopoly$23.00$29.9523%
It Takes Two$47.00$59.9522%
MySims™: Cozy Bundle$47.00$59.9522%
The Last Faith$47.00$59.9522%
Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered$47.00$59.9522%
Rainbow High: Runway Rush$47.00$59.9522%
Yars Rising$47.00$59.9522%
Conscript Deluxe Edition$47.00$59.9522%
SCHiM$47.00$59.9522%
Core Keeper$47.00$59.9522%
Sonic Colours Ultimate$47.00$59.9522%
Sonic Forces$47.00$59.9522%
Sonic Origins Plus$47.00$59.9522%
Secret Neighbor + Hello Engineer – The Neighborhood Bundle$47.00$59.9522%
Sonic Frontiers$47.00$59.9522%
The Doinksoft Collection$47.00$59.9522%
Wingspan – Special Edition$47.00$59.9522%
The Plucky Squire$47.00$59.9522%
Steamworld Heist 2$47.00$59.9522%
Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted$47.00$59.9522%
Cat Quest III$47.00$59.9522%
Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition$47.00$59.9522%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$47.00$59.9522%
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake$68.00$84.9520%
Hogwarts Legacy$57.00$69.9519%
Potionomics: Masterwork Edition$57.00$69.9519%
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition$57.00$69.9519%
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Edition$57.00$69.9519%
Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland$57.00$69.9519%
Graveyard Keeper: Undead Edition$57.00$69.9519%
Plate Up!$57.00$69.9519%
Moto GP 25$57.00$69.9519%
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana$68.00$79.9515%
DOOM Anthology$118.00$139.0015%
Civilization VII$77.00$89.9514%
Morbid: The Lords of Ire$47.00$54.9514%
Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Deluxe Edition$77.00$89.9514%
Whisker Waters$47.00$54.9514%

Controllers

TitleDiscounted PriceWas Price% off
Powerwave Switch Joypad – Retro Purple & Grey$68.00$89.9524%
Nintendo Switch Sports Peripheral Pack$36.00$59.9540%
Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Raven Black$47.00$59.9522%
Powerwave Joypad Pair for Nintendo Switch – Raven Black$68.00$89.9524%
Numskull – Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wrist Strap Controller Attachment 2-Pack$8.9817.9550%
8BitDo USB Wireless Adaptor 2$28.00$39.9530%
PDP – Afterglow Wave Wireless Motion Controller for Nintendo Switch – Purple$68.00$99.9532%
Powerwave Switch Wireless Controller – Star White$47.00$59.9522%
Rematch Wired Controller for Switch 1-UP Glow$36.00$54.9534%
Numskull Nintendo Switch Joy Con Steering Wheel$23.00$39.9542%
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu$12.48$24.9550%
PDP – Rematch Glow-in-the-dark Wireless Controller – Super Star$57.00$79.9529%
PowerA Pokemon Charizard Firestorm Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$36.00$54.9534%
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch – Link$12.48$24.9550%
PDP – Afterglow Wave Wireless Motion Controller for Nintendo Switch – White$68.00$99.9532%
PowerA – Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Kirby Mouthful$57.00$79.9529%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/OLED – Fortnite Stickers$77.00$99.9523%
GuliKit KK3 Max Wireless Controller – Black$98.00$139.9030%
Super Mario – Rematch Star Spectrum Wired Controller$36.00$54.9534%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/OLED – Pikachu Garden$77.00$99.9523%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Princess Peach$77.00$99.9523%
GuliKit – KK3 Wireless Controller – Grey$47.00$69.9533%
PDP Joy-Con Charging Grip Plus for Nintendo Switch$28.00$39.9530%
Nintendo Switch PowerA Pokemon Sweets Controller & Case Bundle$44.98$89.9550%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/OLED – Pokémon Blossom$68.00$99.9532%
Rock Candy™ – Wired Controller – Bubblegum Peach$19.98$39.9550%
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Wario$68.00$99.9532%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Fortnite Peely$77.00$99.9523%
PowerA Mario Colour Splash Heroes Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch$57.00$99.9543%
GuliKit KK3 Max Wireless Controller – Retro$98.00$139.9030%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Camo$27.48$54.9550%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Orange Zest with Case$74.98$149.9050%
PowerA – Mushroom Kingdom Friends Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$27.48$54.9550%
PDP – Rematch Glow Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Blackout Bowser$77.00$99.9523%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Emerald Green with Case$74.98$149.9050%
PowerA – Nano Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$19.98$39.9550%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Lilac Purple Delivery$57.00$79.9529%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Cardamon Green Delivery$57.00$79.9529%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Atomic Red with Case$74.98$149.9050%
PXN – P50S Premium Wireless Controller – Diamond Pink Mobile Gaming Delivery$68.00$89.9524%
REALMz™ Wired Tails Seaside Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$37.48$74.9550%
PXN – P50 Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Camellia White Delivery$57.00$79.9529%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Crystal Pink with Case$74.98$149.9050%
PowerA – Enhanced Wireless Controller – Vibrant Pikachu$49.98$99.9550%
Enhanced Wired Controller and Case Bundle Nintendo Switch – Pikachu High Voltage$39.98$79.9550%
PDP – Rematch Glow Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Bowser$36.00$54.9534%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mint Green with Case$74.98$149.9050%
PXN – X8 Arcade Keyboard – Black$98.00$129.9025%

Cases

TitleDiscounted PriceWas Price% off
Numskull Sonic the Hedgehog Nintendo Switch Carry Case$19.00$29.9537%
PowerA Pokemon Paldea Friends Protection Case for Nintendo Switch$19.98$39.9550%
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case$47.00$59.9522%
PowerA – Pikachu Garden Protective Case for Nintendo Switch$19.98$39.9550%
Numskull – Spongebob Squarepants Nintendo Switch Carry Case$19.00$29.9537%
Fortnite – Numskull Llama Nintendo Switch Carry Case$19.00$29.9537%
Harry Potter – Hogwarts Logos Numskull Case for Nintendo Switch$19.00$29.9537%
PowerA – Super Mario – Colour Splash Nintendo Switch Case$19.98$39.9550%
PDP – Minecraft – REALMz Forest Battle$28.00$39.9530%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Camo$12.00$29.9560%
Nintendo Switch GoPlay Game Traveler Pack$47.00$59.9522%
Nintendo Switch Pull-N-Go Case – Elite Edition$47.00$59.9522%
PowerA Waluigi Protection Case for Nintendo Switch$19.98$39.9550%
PowerA – Pikachu Electric Type Nintendo Switch Protection Case$19.98$39.9550%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Sheikah Shoot Glow in the Dark Switch Travel Case$14.98$29.9550%
Powerwave Switch 3 in 1 Carry Case – Slayer$14.98$29.9550%
Harry Potter – Hogwarts Nintendo Switch Hard Shell Travel Case$19.00$29.9537%

Accessories

TitleDiscounted PriceWas Price% off
Astro A10 – Gen 2 Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
Astro A10 – Gen 2 Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
4Gamers Raptor Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$23.00$39.9542%
Razer Barracuda X ’22 Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$128.00169.9525%
Astro A10 – Gen 2 Gaming Headset for PC – Lilac Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
4Gamers Panther Premium Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$28.00$49.9544%
Astro A10 – Gen 2 Gaming Headset for PC – Grey Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
4Gamers Panther Gaming Headset Wave Forest + Headset Stand with Base Headsets$36.00$49.9528%
RIG 500 PRO HC Gen 2 Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$98.00$129.9025%
Astro A10 – Gen 2 Gaming Headset for Xbox – White Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$98.00129.9525%
Astro A10 – Gen 2 Gaming Headset – White Headsets$77.00$99.9523%
Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset Headsets$148.00189.9522%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$198.00299.9534%
Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Lightsync Gaming Headset Headsets$298.00399.9525%
Astro A50 Wireless$499.00599.9517%
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – Green Headsets$77.00109.9530%
Razer Kraken V4 Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$278.00329.9516%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – White Headsets$98.00129.9525%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – White Headsets$198.00299.9534%
RIG 600 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Arctic Camo Headsets$148.00189.9522%
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset – Mint Headsets$98.00129.9525%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$348.00449.9523%
Playmax Cat Gaming Headset – White Headsets$47.00$69.9533%
Playmax Cat Gaming Headset – Pink PC$47.00$69.9533%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Blue Headsets$198.00299.9534%
Razer – BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset for Playstation – Black Headsets$77.00$89.9514%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – White Headsets$348.00449.9523%
Razer – BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset for Xbox – Black Headsets$77.00$89.9514%
Astro A50 Wireless$499.00599.9517%
Playmax Cat Gaming Headset – Black Headsets$47.00$69.9533%
Razer Kraken V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Headsets$548.00649.9516%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Lilac Headsets$198.00299.9534%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Magenta Headsets$298.00449.9534%

Original Nintendo Switch Storage

TitleDiscounted PriceWas Price% off
128GB Atrix Micro SD Memory Card Storage$23.00$39.9542%
256GB Atrix Micro SD Memory Card Storage$57.00$79.9529%
SanDisk Micro SD 128GB Memory Card Storage$36.00$59.9540%
256GB SanDisk Micro SD Memory Card Storage$57.00$89.9537%
512GB SanDisk Micro SD Memory Card Storage$98.00169.9542%

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
40%
Great
0%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
40%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment