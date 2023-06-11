All the Nintendo deals in Big W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale
The annual Big W toy sale is upon us again, and thankfully that includes a bunch of Nintendo and Pokémon gear as well. Aside from the 10% off eShop cards and some deeper discounts on older titles there’s nothing here to crazy but if you’re planning to put things away for later in the year now could be a good time to swoop.
Here’s everything from the catalogue. The sale starts online on June 13th, or in-store on June 15th.
Prices below will not go live until the sale starts
Switch Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $389 – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console White – $449 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Lite Blue – $289 – Link
Switch Games
- 10% off Nintendo eShop cards from June 15th
- LEGO 2K Drive (Digital code in a box), but has a 3-1 Aquadirt Racer – $79 – Link
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – $64
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $64 – Link
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $64 – Link
- Splatoon 3 – $64 – Link
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $64 – Link
- Mario Party Superstars – $64 – Link
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $64 – Link
- Super Mario Odyssey – $64 – Link
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury – $64 – Link
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64 – Link
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69 – Link
- Minecraft Legends – $59 – Link
- Let’s Sing 2023 with 2 mics – $59 – Link
- Sonic Frontiers – $59 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $54 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $44 – Link
- SpongeBob Squarepants Cosmic Shake – $39 – Link
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Marvel Superheroes, LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2, LEGO DC Super Villains, LEGO The Incredibles – $30
- FIFA 23 Copy and Paste Edition – $29 – Link
- Two Points Campus – $29 – Link
- Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure – $29 – Link
Switch Accessories
- PDP LVL40 Gaming Headset – $29 – Link
- Rock Candy Wired Controllers – $2 for $50 – Link
- Afterglow Deluxe Audio Wired Controller – $34.50 – Link
- Powerwave Switch RGB Wireless Controller – $49 – Link
- 3rd Earth Joy-Con Quad Charger – $24 – Link
- Powerwave Switch Sports Accessories Bundle – $39 – Link
- Powerwave Switch Car Mount – $15 – Link
- The Super Mario Acrylic Light – $25 – Link
Pokémon TCG – Link
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Booster – $6
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Blister – $19
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Booster Bundle – $38
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Elite Trailer Box – $89
Board Games – Link
- Tomy Pop Up Super Mario Game – $20
- Super Mario Blow Up Shaker Tower – $39
- Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape – $30
- Monopoly Gamer Mario Kart – $35
