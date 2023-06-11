3551
All the Nintendo deals in Big W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale

by Daniel VuckovicJune 11, 2023
The annual Big W toy sale is upon us again, and thankfully that includes a bunch of Nintendo and Pokémon gear as well. Aside from the 10% off eShop cards and some deeper discounts on older titles there’s nothing here to crazy but if you’re planning to put things away for later in the year now could be a good time to swoop.

Here’s everything from the catalogue. The sale starts online on June 13th, or in-store on June 15th.

Prices below will not go live until the sale starts

Switch Hardware

  • Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $389Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Console White – $449 Link
  • Nintendo Switch Lite Blue – $289 Link

Switch Games

  • LEGO 2K Drive (Digital code in a box), but has a 3-1 Aquadirt Racer – $79 Link
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69 Link
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69Link
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet$64
  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $64 Link
  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $64Link
  • Splatoon 3 – $64 Link
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $64 Link
  • Mario Party Superstars – $64Link
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $64Link
  • Super Mario Odyssey – $64Link
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury – $64Link
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64Link
  • Minecraft Legends – $59 Link
  • Let’s Sing 2023 with 2 mics – $59Link
  • Sonic Frontiers – $59Link
  • Nintendo Switch Sports – $54Link
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $44 Link
  • SpongeBob Squarepants Cosmic Shake – $39Link
  • FIFA 23 Copy and Paste Edition – $29Link
  • Two Points Campus – $29Link
  • Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure – $29 Link

Switch Accessories

  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con – $98Link
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $89 Link
  • PDP LVL40 Gaming Headset – $29Link
  • Rock Candy Wired Controllers – $2 for $50Link
  • Afterglow Deluxe Audio Wired Controller – $34.50Link
  • Powerwave Switch RGB Wireless Controller – $49 Link
  • 3rd Earth Joy-Con Quad Charger – $24Link
  • Powerwave Switch Sports Accessories Bundle – $39Link
  • Powerwave Switch Car Mount – $15Link
  • The Super Mario Acrylic Light – $25Link

Pokémon TCG Link

  • Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Booster – $6
  • Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Blister – $19
  • Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Booster Bundle – $38
  • Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Elite Trailer Box – $89

Board GamesLink

  • Tomy Pop Up Super Mario Game – $20
  • Super Mario Blow Up Shaker Tower – $39
  • Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape – $30
  • Monopoly Gamer Mario Kart – $35

