All the Nintendo deals in Big W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale

Advertisement

The annual Big W toy sale is upon us again, and thankfully that includes a bunch of Nintendo and Pokémon gear as well. Aside from the 10% off eShop cards and some deeper discounts on older titles there’s nothing here to crazy but if you’re planning to put things away for later in the year now could be a good time to swoop.

Here’s everything from the catalogue. The sale starts online on June 13th, or in-store on June 15th.

Prices below will not go live until the sale starts

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $389 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch OLED Console White – $449 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite Blue – $289 – Link

Switch Games

10% off Nintendo eShop cards from June 15th

LEGO 2K Drive (Digital code in a box), but has a 3-1 Aquadirt Racer – $79 – Link

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69 – Link

– Link Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69 – Link

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – $64

Pokémon Legends Arceus – $64 – Link

– Link Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $64 – Link

– Link Splatoon 3 – $64 – Link

– Link Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $64 – Link

– Link Mario Party Superstars – $64 – Link

– Link New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $64 – Link

– Link Super Mario Odyssey – $64 – Link

– Link Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury – $64 – Link

– Link Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64 – Link

– Link Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69 – Link

Minecraft Legends – $59 – Link

– Link Let’s Sing 2023 with 2 mics – $59 – Link

– Link Sonic Frontiers – $59 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Sports – $54 – Link

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $44 – Link

SpongeBob Squarepants Cosmic Shake – $39 – Link

FIFA 23 Copy and Paste Edition – $29 – Link

– Link Two Points Campus – $29 – Link

– Link Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure – $29 – Link

Switch Accessories

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con – $98 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $89 – Link

PDP LVL40 Gaming Headset – $29 – Link

– Link Rock Candy Wired Controllers – $2 for $50 – Link

– Link Afterglow Deluxe Audio Wired Controller – $34.50 – Link

– Link Powerwave Switch RGB Wireless Controller – $49 – Link

– Link 3rd Earth Joy-Con Quad Charger – $24 – Link

– Link Powerwave Switch Sports Accessories Bundle – $39 – Link

– Link Powerwave Switch Car Mount – $15 – Link

– Link The Super Mario Acrylic Light – $25 – Link

Pokémon TCG – Link

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Booster – $6

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Blister – $19

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Booster Bundle – $38

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Elite Trailer Box – $89

Board Games – Link

Advertisement