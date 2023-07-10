All the Nintendo Deals for Amazon’s Prime Day 2023

Advertisement

We’re here once again to bear witness to Amazon Prime Day once again. Like always there’s probably going to be a lot of discounts, but what about actually really good ones? Well that’s where we come in.

The ⚡️lightning deals that go live at random times over the two days – that’s usually where the juicy stuff is. If you haven’t got Prime yet, you can sign up for a 30 day trial here.

We’ll keep this article up to date, but for the really good ones we’ll be tweeting them out. We’ll be using the hashtag, #VooksPrime. (you can also block it if this doesn’t interest you at all!) However due to Twitter being the clown show it is now – here’s the best place to be.

Nintendo Switch hardware

Nintendo Switch Console Grey – $349

Nintendo Switch games

Discounted first party Switch games. The retail price for price of these games are usually $79.95 or above. They normally never go below $50.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $49.95

Kirby and The Forgotten Land – $49.95

Animal Crossing New Horizons – $49.95

Super Mario Odyssey – $49.95

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $54.95

Mario Party Superstars – $49.95

Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury – $49.95

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $49.95

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $54.95

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – $49.95

Pikmin 3 – $54.95

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – $53.95

Super Mario Maker 2 – $49.95

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom + Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller + The Legend of Zelda Spoon (JP Import) – $142.54

BANDAI NAMCO Digimon World: Next Order – $49.45 (Was $89.95)

LEGO 2K Drive (Code in a box) – $59.95 (Was $89.95)

Just Dance 2023 (Code in a box) – $28.45 (Was $35)

New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition – $21.95 (Was $79.95)

Let’s Sing 2022 – $29.95

Nintendo Switch accessories

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock – $79.96

8BitDo Pro 2 – $59.00 (Was $99.95)

PowerA Charging Station for Nintendo Switch Joy Con & Pro Controllers – $39.96

PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock – $43.20

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Card – $56.83

SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC Card – $32.85

Sandisk and Nintendo 128gb MicroSD with Mushroom design – $28.39 If you really want a Mario design



SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired – $59 (Was $119)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired Gaming Headset – $199 (Was $375)

Pokémon TCG

Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box- $57.98

Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box – $59.30

Toys and LEGO

Kirby Adventure Kirby Plush Toy Soft Doll Large – $33.85 (43cm x 33cm)

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway – $104.99 (Was $209.99)

Instax Mini-Link 2 Special Edition w/Splatoon 3 Case – $159 (Was $199)

Non-Nintendo Deals of note

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset White – $109.95 (Was $159.95)

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Black – $109.95 (Was $159.95)

DualSense Wireless Controller PS5 – $64.95 (Was $109.95)

DualSense Charging Station – $24.50 (Was $49.95)

Deals on Anker electric accessories – Link

