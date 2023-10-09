3192
All the Nintendo Deals for Amazon’s, Prime Big Deal sale

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 9, 2023
Amazon’s got another big themed sale, this it’s a sale and it’s called a Prime Big Deal – I didn’t realise that when I started writing this. Funny how that worked out.

Anyway they’ve got their usual assorted of things on sale, but you’re here for the Nintendo goods. There’s some honestly great prices on Switch games, so we’re going to get them listed up pretty quick and keep scouring for what else is going on.

These are likely to sell out before the sale ends at these prices. There’s overall not a lot here, but something is better than nothing – sometimes.

Nintendo Switch Games

  • Everybody 1-2 Switch! – $38 Link
  • Mario Strikers Battle League Football – $39.95Link
  • Fire Emblem Engage – $44.95 Link
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $44.95 Link
  • Nintendo Switch Sports – $44.95 Link
  • Disney Illusion Island – $49 Link
  • Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $54.95Link
  • Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – $52Link
  • Pokémon Legends Arceus – $53.95Link
  • Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – $58 Link

Ubisoft Switch Games

  • Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope – $35.95 Link
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – $22.95 Link
  • Just Dance 2023 (code in a box) – $19.95 Link

Nintendo Switch Accessories

  • SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Card – $52.98 Link

There are literally thousands on sale, there are some HORI ones included but they’re imports as well – Link

Batteries and Power –

  • Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K), 24,000mAh – $169Link
  • Anker USB C Charger, 323 Charger (33W) – $25.49Link
  • Anker USB C Charger, Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W – $74.99Link

Non-Nintendo Deals of note

  • LEGO Icons Atari 2600 – $270 (Down from $369) – Link
  • LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Thor’s Hammer – $117 (Down from $179) – Link
  • LEGO Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck – $94.22Link

