All the LEGO Super Mario sets detailed and priced, including 8 new ones

We’ve just been sent through the “full reveal” of the upcoming LEGO Super Mario sets and there’s a lot of them.

In addition to the sets already released there’s a bunch of new ones including Mario’s house, a Toad’s Treasure Hunt set, a Guarded Fortress and more. All of the sets and parts range from $5.00 all the way up to $149.99 and everything in between. If you were to buy all of them you’re looking at more than $800.

LEGO Super Mario will hit stores on August 1st, preorders have already opened at various retailers a while back. Amazon and EB Games among them, but there might be more here to preorder now!

Here’s the price and part list for everything.

Full product list and pricing

Starter Course

71360 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Adventures with Mario Starter Course (RRP $89.99 AUD)

Expansion sets

71362 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (RRP $79.99 AUD)

71363 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Desert Pokey Expansion Set (RRP $29.99 AUD)

71364 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (RRP $29.99 AUD)

71365 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (RRP $49.99 AUD)

71366 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (RRP $49.99 AUD)

71367 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set (RRP $49.99 AUD)

71368 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (RRP $99.99 AUD)

71369 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (RRP $149.99 AUD)

71376 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (RRP $59.99 AUD – available only with select retailers)

71377 – LEGO® Super Mario™ King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (RRP $69.99 AUD – available only with select retailers)

Power-up Packs

71370 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (RRP $12.99 AUD)

71371 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (RRP $12.99 AUD)

71372 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (RRP $12.99 AUD)

71373 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (RRP $12.99 AUD)

Character Packs