All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2022

Begun, the capitalism wars have. Black Friday has once again kicked off early, and while the bulk of the deals always do seem to fall on that particular day – some have started now and will continue for a while after that.

This will be the place to find all the Nintendo related Black Friday deals. Anything Nintendo, Switch, Pokémon or even if it can be used with any of those – it’s here.

Note: If you’re an international reader, these prices will be in AUD unless specified or it’s from a retailer that ships to Australia.

Nintendo eShop

Like clockwork there’s a Switch eShop sale on again for Black Friday, it’s kicked off already – and we’ve got the full wrap up here. To help you save even more currently there’s eShop credit on sale for 10% off at EB Games as well.



Here’s some highlights of what’s on sale, but check the article – there’s many more than this.

✚ Metroid Dread (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) – $38.20 (Usually $44.95, ends 30/11) – 15% off

✚ Persona 5 Royal (SEGA) – $69.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 30/11) – 30% off

✚ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition (WB Games) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 30/11) – 50% off

✚ No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $63.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 20% off

✚ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (ROCKSTAR GAMES) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ DOOM Eternal (Bethesda) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 75% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Activision) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 30/11) – 50% off

✚ TRIANGLE STRATEGY™ (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

Nintendo Switch Hardware Bundle

We’re not exactly sure who will be stocking this one yet, and for how much but Nintendo Australia has confirmed that we’ll be getting the same Nintendo Switch bundle we got last year. Stores fought over this one for the cheapest price last year – can get something silly this year?

The bundle contains a Nintendo Switch Neon, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month code for Nintendo Switch Online.

Coles

This one is a bit of a wildcard, as Coles isn’t actually selling anything directly Nintendo related – but they’re selling something that can get you even better pricing on Nintendo things.

They have 15% off Teen, Kids, Baby, Home, Active, Shop, Choice, Love, The Cinema, The Pamper and Good Food Gift Cards.

These gift cards include, but are not limited to stores including JB Hi-Fi The Good Guys Xbox Toyworld Booktopia and many others not related to gaming at all.



So for example, JB Hi-Fi has the Nintendo Switch OLED for $487 on Black Friday. This is just under 10% off. Alright it’s too bad, but if you buy $487 in gift cards it would be $413 and nearly 25% off. Now that’s a deal!

The gift cards above go on sale on the 23rd. So uh, on Wedneday – not even Friday.

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi has a Black Friday sale, it’s kicking off on Tuesday, November 22nd. Because the sale is not yet live we’ve got no live links just yet. Someone how ever has leaked the catalogue on OzBargain – which is always nice.

Here’s some highlights so far-

Amazon.com.au

Of course there’s a Black Friday sale on Amazon, it’s already sort of started here. Best to wait for the Lightning deals however.

Non-Nintendo Deals

Big W

Awaiting Deals

Catch

Awaiting Deals

DX Collectables

Awaiting Deals

EB Games

Awaiting Deals

The Gamesmen

Awaiting Deals

Kmart

Awaiting Deals

Target