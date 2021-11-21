All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2021

The day, weekend, week and damn near month of deals is upon us. Not content with flogging things for just one day retailers have started to just say hey – why not a whole month of deals as they scrap for your holiday dollar.

Note: If you’re an international reader, these prices will be in AUD unless specified or it’s from a retailer that ships to Australia.

Nintendo eShop

Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale went earlier this week last night, here’s some of the highlights – but really there’s way too much to put into this article. So we’ve made this main article for everything. Worth a look at the list.

✚ New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Nintendo) – $27.45 (Usually $54.95, ends 30/11) – 50% off

✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/11) – 25% off

✚ Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 33% off

✚ Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch™ Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 75% off

✚ Ori and the Will of the Wisps (iam8bit) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/11) – 40% off

✚ Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/11) – 30% off

✚ FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/11) – 30% off

✚ Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $31.89 (Usually $57.99, ends 30/11) – 45% off

Amazon.com.au

Will have Black Friday sales on the day, and also match almost anyone for anything. Bet bet is to look here or follow our Twitter for when Lightning Deals drop. These time limited deals are the best savings outside of their regular deals.

Nintendo Switch Games

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $64 – Link

– Link Pokémon Sword / Shield – $64

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Joy-Con Pair Blue/Neon Yellow – $99 – Link

Big W

Big W’s Black “Fri-yay” sale starts online from Tuesday, November 23rd and then runs in stores from November 26th to the 29th.

Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + NSO 3 Month Code – $409

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – $64

Nintendo Switch Lite (various colours) – $299

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $79 – Link

– Link 10% off Nintendo eShops card – Info

$64 Switch Games

$59 Switch Games

Others

Sonic Colours Ultimate – $39 – Link

– Link Hot Wheels Unleashed – $39 – Link

– Link NBA 2K22 – $39 – Link

– Link Need for Speed Hòt Pursuit Remastered – $25 – Link

– Link FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – $29 – Link

Rayman Legends – $25 – Link

– Link Monopoly For Nintendo Switch – $25 – Link

– Link LEGO Jurassic World – $25 – Link

Catch

eBay

DX Collectables

15% off Video games, here’s a selection below but all of them can be found here

WarioWare: Get It Together – $58.65 – Link

– Link Mario Party Superstars – $67.15 – Link

EB Games

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Calling it a “Mega Price Blitz” and will start online Monday at 7pm AEDT, and in store from Tuesday 8am.

Kmart

Nintendo Switch Console for $369 – Link Bundle contain code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online

– Link

Target

Woolworths

10% off Nintendo eShop cards – Info

