All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2021
The day, weekend, week and damn near month of deals is upon us. Not content with flogging things for just one day retailers have started to just say hey – why not a whole month of deals as they scrap for your holiday dollar.
This will be the place once again to find all the details related to anything Nintendo, Switch, Pokémon and whatever else.
Note: If you’re an international reader, these prices will be in AUD unless specified or it’s from a retailer that ships to Australia.
Nintendo eShop
Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale went earlier this week last night, here’s some of the highlights – but really there’s way too much to put into this article. So we’ve made this main article for everything. Worth a look at the list.
✚ New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off
✚ Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off
✚ Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 33% off
✚ Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Nintendo) – $27.45 (Usually $54.95, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/11) – 25% off
✚ Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 33% off
✚ Cities: Skylines – Nintendo Switch™ Edition (ParadoxInteractive) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 75% off
✚ Ori and the Will of the Wisps (iam8bit) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/11) – 40% off
✚ Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Larian Studios) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 30/11) – 30% off
✚ FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/11) – 30% off
✚ Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $31.89 (Usually $57.99, ends 30/11) – 45% off
Amazon.com.au
- Will have Black Friday sales on the day, and also match almost anyone for anything. Bet bet is to look here or follow our Twitter for when Lightning Deals drop. These time limited deals are the best savings outside of their regular deals.
Nintendo Switch Games
Nintendo Switch Accessories
- Joy-Con Pair Blue/Neon Yellow – $99 – Link
Big W
Big W’s Black “Fri-yay” sale starts online from Tuesday, November 23rd and then runs in stores from November 26th to the 29th.
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Code + NSO 3 Month Code – $409
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – $64
- Nintendo Switch Lite (various colours) – $299
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $79 – Link
- 10% off Nintendo eShops card – Info
$64 Switch Games
- Metroid Dread
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Party Superstars
- Pokémon Sword / Shield
$59 Switch Games
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu / Eevee
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario Party
Others
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $39 – Link
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – $39 – Link
- NBA 2K22 – $39 – Link
- Need for Speed Hòt Pursuit Remastered – $25 – Link
- FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – $29 – Link
- Rayman Legends – $25 – Link
- Monopoly For Nintendo Switch – $25 – Link
- LEGO Jurassic World – $25 – Link
Catch
Will most likely price match everyone else, but nothing gaming specific mentioned on their site as yet.
eBay
Nothing specific to gaming yet, but has a page up here and will most likely throw things up at random much like Amazon
DX Collectables
15% off Video games, here’s a selection below but all of them can be found here
EB Games
Some PlayStation deals are live now, but everything else is coming later.
The Gamesmen
Nothing announced so far
JB Hi-Fi
Calling it a “Mega Price Blitz” and will start online Monday at 7pm AEDT, and in store from Tuesday 8am.
Kmart
- Nintendo Switch Console for $369 – Link
- Bundle contain code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online
Target
Nothing announced so far
Woolworths
- 10% off Nintendo eShop cards – Info
