All the Australian Nintendo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals – 2025

The annual Black Friday month, day, week… season is upon us — that time of year when stores can’t decide on just one day to hold their Black Friday sales and shift them all over the place.

Technically, Black Friday (the sales event, at least) falls on 28 November 2025, but we’re already seeing enough deals that we think it’s time to start rounding them up. It’s a new year with the Switch 2, so what will that mean for deals? Will we get the usual Nintendo Switch bundle, and what about games, Pokémon, accessories, and controllers?

We’ll keep this article updated throughout the week, and major deals will also be posted on our social media channels. Our Discord community are always on the ball too, so you never know what surprises might surface.

Note: For our international readers, please be aware that all prices will be listed in AUD unless otherwise specified or sourced from a retailer that ships to Australia.

Amazon.com.au

Amazon’s Black Friday sale this year starts on 18 November and runs all the way through to 1 December. They’ve shifted from having lightning deals on a specific day to simply putting everything up at once, so once the deals begin to roll in, that should be it.

Big W

Big W’s sale starts on Thursday, November 20th and runs until December 3rd, 2025. A catalogue with these prices will be released on Monday, November 17th.

Please note that Big W’s prices are not live yet.

Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle – $716 (save $50) – Link Includes 2000 Everyday Points

(save $50) – Link

Nintendo Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch Console – $399 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch OLED Console – $449 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite – $289 – Link

Nintendo Switch 2 Games

Donkey Kong Bananza – $85 (Save $14) – Link

(Save $14) – Link Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment $85 – Link

– Link Kirby Air Riders – $85 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends Z-A – $85 – Link Also on Switch for $69 – Link

– Link Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $85 – Link

– Link Sonic X Shadow Generations – $64 – Link

– Link WWE 2K25 – $69 – Link

– Link EA “I can’t believe its not FIFA” FC25 – $49 – Link

Link Mario Kart World – $89 – Link

– Link NBA 2K26 – $49 – Link

– Link Star Wars Outlaws – $59 – Link

– Link Split Fiction – $49 – Link

Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories:

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54 (save $15) – Link

(save $15) – Link Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $99 (save $20) – Link

(save $20) – Link Nintendo Switch 2 – Joy-Con 2 – $119 (save $20) – Link

(save $20) – Link SanDisk microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 256gb – $64 (save $15) – Link

(save $15) – Link Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39 (save $10) – Link

(save $10) – Link Nintendo Switch 2 Wheel Set – $25 (save $4) – Link

(save $4) – Link Nintendo Switch 2 Case + Screen Protector – $34 (save $5) – Link

(save $5) – Link Turtle Beach Airlite Fit – Charcoal Black Headset – $34 (save $5) – Link

Nintendo Switch Games:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Jamboree, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $62 – Link

Big W typically has more games than this, and we’ll update the list as soon as we get them.

eBay

We’ll have more specific Nintendo deals from eBay closer to Black Friday.

EB Games

EB Games has teased a whole range of Black Friday deals, but no pricing is available yet. The sale will start at 12:01 am AEST on Friday, 21 November. Prices will be revealed at 5 am AEST on Monday, 17 November 2025.

It does look like they’ll have deals on Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Little Nightmares III, Cyperpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4, Hitman World of Assassination, Cronos: The New Dawn and more for Switch 2.

The Gamesmen

Nothing live yet, but will have a sale.

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi will have its usual Black Friday blitz, we’ll have more details when they post them. Some deals are up now, but nothing gaming so far.

Kmart

Every year, Kmart orders one batch of Switch consoles and Anko out some accessories — with the Switch 2 out now, will they do it again this year? We’ll wait and see.

Kmart says you’ll be able to preview deals from November 20th, with online and instore sales starting on November 27th.

My Nintendo Store

Last year, Nintendo ran a promotion with just microSD cards on sale. Perhaps we’ll get something similar, perhaps we won’t — we’ll wait and see.

Nintendo eShop

The Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale usually kicks off a little earlier, so maybe it’ll be this week — we’ll be the first place you read about it, that’s for sure.

Officeworks

Officeworks has some products for sale on Early Access if you’re a One Pass subscriber, nothing gaming so far but we wouldn’t put it past them to have something later.

Target

Ah, based Target, they’ve been on top all year for the cheapest games. What can they pull out for Black Friday? We’ll find out soon enough.

