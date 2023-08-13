All the starter Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet’s Part II DLC
The Pokemon World Championships 2023 have been decided, and during the closing ceremonies some new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet news was dropped.
Firstly though the location for next year’s Championship was announced and it’s Honolulu, Hawaii. The Pokémon Company also announced it will be donating $200,000 to support relief in Hawaii after the devastating fires that have taken place there this week.
Now, for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet news. Part two of the DLC for Scarlet and Violet, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk, which is due out later this year, will see previous starter Pokemon return to the game.
These Pokemon will be available in the Blueberry Academy underwater dome. There will also be a new Tera Type. It might utilise more than one type, but it’s not entirely clear yet.
The release date for part one of the DLC, The Teal Mask arrives on September 13th.