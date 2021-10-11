All Nintendo 64 games included in Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will support 60hz

Nintendo has confirmed that all Nintendo 64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will support 60hz – at least in English.

When the expansion pack was announced, Nintendo used artwork from both PAL and NTSC versions. They also included Lylat Wars in regional tweets. Lylat Wars, aka Star Fox 64, only exists in the slower PAL 50hz speed.

With the option to choose, we can relive our childhood, but not play the games 17% slower. It seems like Nintendo will switch out to the NTSC versions for English. Unfortunately, select other games in languages other than English will remain at PAL speeds simply because there’s no 60hz version for them to Switch out to.