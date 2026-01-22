All new Secretlab Pokémon Collection revealed, available to order now

As we inch closer and closer to Pokémon Day and the 30th anniversary celebrations of Pokémon, expect the number of Pokémon and brand collaborations to explode. Today sees a new collection of Pokémon Secretlab chairs revealed, featuring all-new designs based on Pikachu, Gengar and Eevee.

Each chair uses microsuede and velour to emulate the softness of the Pokémon they’re inspired by. We’re not entirely sure how soft Gengar is meant to be, but for Pikachu and Eevee? Sure. The Eevee chair also subtly incorporates all of its possible Eeveelutions into the chair’s design.

These Pokémon chairs are based on the Secretlab TITAN Evo chairs, however these Pokémon designs are little bit more expensive at $919AUD. The chairs are available to order now, Australia is getting all three designs made available.