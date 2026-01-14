All EB Games stores in New Zealand set to close

Well that didn’t take long. EB Games is shutting down all of its New Zealand operations at the end of the month.

Last week, EB Games revealed it was “considering” closing all of its stores in the country, but RNZ reports today that a new letter sent to New Zealand employees confirms the bad news, with all stores set to close on January 31, 2026. The distribution centre will wrap up a month later, on February 28.

In the letter, EB Games Managing Director Shane Stockwell said the company had been approached by numerous third parties interested in keeping the stores alive, but none were able to do so in a way that would keep the New Zealand business sustainable.

This second letter did not mention what would be happening to staff.

EB Games Australia and New Zealand’s parent company, GameStop, is also closing around 400 stores across 42 states in America.