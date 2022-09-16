0

Alisia Dragoon, Beyond Oasis, Earthworm Jim added to Sega Megadrive collection on Switch Online

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 16, 2022

Three new Sega Mega Drive games have been added to the Nintendo Switch line up this morning. They are Alisia Dragoon, Beyond Oasis and Earthworm Jim.

You’ll need to be an Expansion Pack tier member to get these of course. Funnily enough the first Earthworm Jim is now available on Mega Drive, and the second on the SNES collection.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Switch Online
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment