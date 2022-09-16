Alisia Dragoon, Beyond Oasis, Earthworm Jim added to Sega Megadrive collection on Switch Online
Three new Sega Mega Drive games have been added to the Nintendo Switch line up this morning. They are Alisia Dragoon, Beyond Oasis and Earthworm Jim.
You’ll need to be an Expansion Pack tier member to get these of course. Funnily enough the first Earthworm Jim is now available on Mega Drive, and the second on the SNES collection.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments