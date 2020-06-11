Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is bringing a classic back

Merge Games recently released Streets of Rage 4, a game that many Sega fans were always wanting and it seems that Sega have liked their work, as they have again joined forces to bring Alex Kidd back, complete with a new look.

The game is being remade, complete with all the levels from the original game, but in addition, will now include new levels as well. On top of that, a new Boss Rush Mode will let you take on all the bosses in some non-stop action.

The games visual style is also all new, though fans of the original will be happy to know that you can swap back to the original. Those with some love for the original music, will be happy to know that a host of tracks will be remastered for the game, as well as a reimagined soundtrack being created as well.