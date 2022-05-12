335
Alan Wake Remastered is coming to the Switch

by Daniel VuckovicMay 13, 2022

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake Remastered will be heading to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The game will run natively on the console, and not be cloud based like Remedy’s other title Control.

It will be the first time the franchise has been on a Nintendo console. No other details were revealed about the game, not even a release date. There’s footage of the game running on this anniversary update video in opening minute or so.

