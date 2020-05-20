AFL Evolution 2’s second Switch patch has been released fixing a tonne of issues
The second AFL Evolution 2 patch for the Nintendo Switch version of the game dropped earlier today and we’ve got to have a good look over it.
Fixed some of the super-long load times, audio stuttering in menus and the generally the game runs a lot better than before. It does what the official patch notes said it would just over a week ago, there have been delays with getting the patch approved compared to the other consoles.
- Performance improvements for all platforms but especially Switch.
- Switch: Fixed an issue with audio cutting out.
We’ve got an entire game of footage again, as you can see it runs a lot smoother than it did before, at least in places. It’s not perfect and we’re still getting hard crashes online – but it’s playable now.
