AFL Evolution 2 ver 1.0.2 patch on the way as Switch retail version launches

Almost a month ago the Switch version of AFL Evolution 2 released early on the eShop and it was in a really rough state. The retail version was due out this week, but stores have been selling it already and it’s in a really rough state.

However, according to the official developer forums, version 1.0.2 is on the way for the Switch (it’s already out on the other consoles) and it could fix quite a bit. The notes are extensive, but it mentions two Switch specific fixes;

Performance improvements for all platforms but especially Switch.

Switch: Fixed an issue with audio cutting out.

We’ve held off our review of the game until what would have been the official release date, hopefully this patch will arrive before then and help things out – a lot.