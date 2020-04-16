AFL Evolution 2 releases a month early on the Switch eShop

Update: We’ve bought the game and uploaded a full match to YouTube, we have the CPU playing which does explain some of the rough cuts but, it doesn’t look good at all. There are also some massive loading times to boot.

See what you think below.

Original story: Surprise! The first AFL game on a Nintendo console since the Wii has been released a month early on the Switch eShop. The physical version of the game is still not due until May 14th.

The shop listing has some screenshots, but the trailer appears to be the same version of the trailer for the other consoles.

Pricing is set at the same $79.95 it is at retail, which unlike other sporting games locally is an actual cartridge.

We don’t have a direct link to the eShop for you for this one, you’ll have to find it on your Switch if you’re keen!