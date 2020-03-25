AFL Evolution 2 on Switch release set for May as other console dates move up

It was only Thursday (boy that seems so long ago) that AFL Evolution 2 was confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch – and now we have a release date for it.

Wicked Witch has confirmed the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch on May 14th. The Switch version will be released on the eShop and in physical form. The statement says the game will be “available physically through online retail stores and digitally on the Nintendo eShop”.

Whether that’s on a cartridge or a code in a box we’re not sure, with the price lower on the Switch compared to the other versions – we’re gonna guess it’s a code.

The Switch version is coming later than the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions which have actually moved up from April 23rd to the new date April 16th. This includes digital and physical releases.