AFL Evolution 2 is coming to the Switch
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an AFL game on a Nintendo console, but that ends now.
AFL Evolution 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the game’s official page has just confirmed we’re getting it.
The last AFL game on a Nintendo console was AFL: Game of the Year Edition back in 2012 released on the Wii.
AFL Evolution 2 will be out on April 23rd on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, we’ll follow up with the publisher to try and get some more information.
