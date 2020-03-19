AFL Evolution 2 is coming to the Switch

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen an AFL game on a Nintendo console, but that ends now.

AFL Evolution 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the game’s official page has just confirmed we’re getting it.

The last AFL game on a Nintendo console was AFL: Game of the Year Edition back in 2012 released on the Wii.

As we count down to the big clash between Richmond and Carlton we have some more news… Yes that’s right, AFL Evolution 2 is also coming to Nintendo Switch!More details coming soon #AFLEvo2 Posted by AFL Evolution on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

AFL Evolution 2 will be out on April 23rd on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, we’ll follow up with the publisher to try and get some more information.