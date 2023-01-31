AFL Evolution 2 being delisted from digital store fronts

With the next AFL game moving development studios, the licence for the current game AFL Evolution 2 has expired and will soon be removed from digital storefronts. The Steam listing of the game has the message, “Regretfully our AFL license has expired, so we will be removing AFL Evolution 2 from sale shortly.”

This will mean that it will be removed from sale from Steam and other storefronts, including the Nintendo eShop. Unfortunately, this will leave the Nintendo Switch without an AFL game. The next game AFL Live 2023 has yet to have platforms confirmed, but with the new technology behind it – we don’t like its chances.

Luckily unlike some other Australian sports games, AFL Evolution 2 was sold with a physical cartridge and not a code in a box – so even after it’s gone it’ll still be available out there. AFL Evolution 2 launched on the Nintendo Switch in a pretty rough state but was improved somewhat with patches later. Who knows when a Nintendo console gets another AFL game?