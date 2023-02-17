AFL 23 won’t be coming to the Nintendo Switch

Despite a new Australian Classification Board rating suggesting that the new AFL game coming sometime this year won’t be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The rating, which leaked the name of the game as well, suggested the game would be coming to the “PC, Playstation 4 (PS4), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 5 (PS5)”. Obviously, there’s no Xbox there, but it has been confirmed that it will be coming to the Xbox, but not on the Switch.

Big Ant, the studio behind the game, their CEO and founder, Ross Symons has corrected the listing on Twitter. He says the game won’t come to the Switch because “36 players plus umpires etc. could not be delivered with a reasonable user experience on that platform”.

To clarify, all Xbox One X/S etc., PS4/5 platforms will be catered for. Switch will not be, 36 players plus umpires etc. could not be delivered with a reasonable user experience on that platform. — Ross (@RossSymons) February 17, 2023

With AFL Evolution 2 now pulled from the Nintendo Switch eShop, that leaves the Switch without an AFL game for the foreseeable future.