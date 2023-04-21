Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was delayed so long you can’t redeem its Gold Coins

When you buy a game physically for the Nintendo Switch (and digitally as well, but they’re done automatically) you can redeem some Gold Coins for My Nintendo. It’s only 1% of the eShop price of a game, but it all adds up eventually.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was released today after a series of delays, the first being for more development time and the second because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Normally you have one calendar year from the game’s release to redeem these coins. Since a year has passed since Advance Wars was meant to be out, it looks like this hasn’t been updated on Nintendo’s end and users picking up the game today can’t redeem coins.

We’re sure someone will fix it, the release date likely just has to be updated somewhere. Still, just a little bit funny.

Thanks to Aaron for the image.