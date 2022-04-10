Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has unlocked early for one Switch owner

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was meant to be released this week. However, the game was delayed indefinitely back in March due to recent world events.

However, at least for one lucky person who digitally pre-ordered the game from the eShop, the game unlocked on time with its original April 8th release date.

Twitter user killetheth has posted the apparent title screen from the game, some tutorial footage and another screenshot. The initial title screen also appears to be shared from “Nintendo Switch share”, the internal mechanism for posting screenshots from a Switch.

finally getting to play Advance Wars but only on my Switch Lite which had preloaded it prior to what happened! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/i0N5eQp5jh — Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

not anything too interesting here, just took a shot of the tutorial for you. pic.twitter.com/X6kRzy8rQf — Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

How and why the game was downloaded and unlocked isn’t made apparent. While the game could have been purchased before the delay, it shouldn’t have downloaded any pre-load data until a week before release. If you did have the game pre-ordered, your order would have been cancelled. The listing on the eShop has also been removed.

No other reports of an early release for anyone else have surfaced yet.

Fake or extremely lucky? Whatever it is, someone’s playing Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

Tweets archived: Title screen, Tutorial Footage, Olaf Screen