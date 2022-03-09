Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed
Nintendo has made the decision to delay the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp from its original release date of April 8th 2022. Nintendo says the game has been delayed due to “recent world events”.
In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 9, 2022
Nintendo says they will give a release date at a later stage.
