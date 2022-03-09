1447
0

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 9, 2022

Nintendo has made the decision to delay the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp from its original release date of April 8th 2022. Nintendo says the game has been delayed due to “recent world events”.

Nintendo says they will give a release date at a later stage.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
13%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
13%
Disappointing!
75%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Advance Wars
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment