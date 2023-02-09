600
0

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp finally launches on April 21st

by Luke HendersonFebruary 9, 2023

During this morning’s Nintendo Direct a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was announced. It’s still a couple of months away, but after all the delays it’ll arrive on April 21st.

Calling all strategy fans – join Andy, Max, Sami and more in two full story campaigns, each one filled with colourful turn-based tactical action. Flex your strategic muscles across a multitude of modes. Design your own maps and share them with friends. You can also challenge friends to head-to-head battles online, or up to four players locally. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp comes to Nintendo Switch on 21st April

What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
33%
Fresh
17%
Hmm
17%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Advance Wars, Direct Feb 22
,
About The Author
Luke Henderson
So, I have been gaming since controllers only had two buttons and because I wanted to, I started my own site. Now of course, you can find me writing for Vooks as well

You must log in to post a comment