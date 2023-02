Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp finally launches on April 21st

During this morning’s Nintendo Direct a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was announced. It’s still a couple of months away, but after all the delays it’ll arrive on April 21st.

Calling all strategy fans ‚Äď join Andy, Max, Sami and more in two full story campaigns, each one filled with colourful turn-based tactical action. Flex your strategic muscles across a multitude of modes. Design your own maps and share them with friends. You can also challenge friends to head-to-head battles online, or up to four players locally.¬†Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp¬†comes to Nintendo Switch on 21st¬†April