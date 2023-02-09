Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp finally launches on April 21st

During this morning’s Nintendo Direct a new release date for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was announced. It’s still a couple of months away, but after all the delays it’ll arrive on April 21st.

Calling all strategy fans – join Andy, Max, Sami and more in two full story campaigns, each one filled with colourful turn-based tactical action. Flex your strategic muscles across a multitude of modes. Design your own maps and share them with friends. You can also challenge friends to head-to-head battles online, or up to four players locally. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp comes to Nintendo Switch on 21st April