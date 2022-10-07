337
A Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest kicks off in November

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 7, 2022

The next Splatoon 3 Splatfest theme has been announced – and it’s Pokémon themed!

Choosing a Pokémon starter is important, what type do you go with? Water, Fire or Grass? Now the same conundrum applies to the next Splatfest. It’ll kick off just before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and run from November 12th to the 15th. (local times may be different slightly).

Who will you pick?

