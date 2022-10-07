A Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest kicks off in November

The next Splatoon 3 Splatfest theme has been announced – and it’s Pokémon themed!

Choosing a Pokémon starter is important, what type do you go with? Water, Fire or Grass? Now the same conundrum applies to the next Splatfest. It’ll kick off just before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and run from November 12th to the 15th. (local times may be different slightly).

Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. This debate has perplexed our great philosophers for ages. Let’s settle it.



The Splatoon x Pokémon special #Splatfest collaboration begins 11/11 at 4pm PT!



Which type will you choose? pic.twitter.com/rPlTwIcycB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2022

Who will you pick?