A special Splatoon 3 bag has been added to the My Nintendo Store

As promised Nintendo Australia have added a special Splatoon 3 gusset bag to the My Nintendo Store, giving you one fun way to carry whatever assorted goods you would like.

The bag itself is a decent size, at 26cm wide, 26cm tall and 18cm deep, which should fit all sorts of things in there and with the bag being made of polypropylene and has a carrying capacity of roughly 7kg, it shouldn’t break after a single use.

If you want to get one for yourself, you can do that here, just be prepared to part with a mere 500 Platinum Coins.