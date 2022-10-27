A special Splatoon 3 bag has been added to the My Nintendo Store
As promised Nintendo Australia have added a special Splatoon 3 gusset bag to the My Nintendo Store, giving you one fun way to carry whatever assorted goods you would like.
The bag itself is a decent size, at 26cm wide, 26cm tall and 18cm deep, which should fit all sorts of things in there and with the bag being made of polypropylene and has a carrying capacity of roughly 7kg, it shouldn’t break after a single use.
If you want to get one for yourself, you can do that here, just be prepared to part with a mere 500 Platinum Coins.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
20%
Oh wow!
20%
Great
20%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
20%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments