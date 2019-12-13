914
0

A seven-episode animated series, Pokémon: Twilight Wings will explore the Galar region

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 13, 2019

Been playing Pokémon Sword and Shield and can’t get enough of the Galar region? You’re in luck! 

The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon: Twilight Wings, a seven-episode animated web series will kick off in January 2020. The series will explore the dreams of the Galar regions residents, their fears and challenges. 

The series is being animated by Studio Colorido, and will be made available on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on January 15th 2020. 

