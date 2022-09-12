A new Nintendo Direct is happening this week – in just 24 hours

Just like last year, and the year before that (and the one before that), Nintendo is holding a full-blown Nintendo Direct in September – who could have predicted? It’s taking place in just 24 hours from now, late on Tuesday night. Nintendo says it’ll run for 40 minutes and focus “mostly” on Nintendo Switch games.

You’ll want to be up for this one, but those in the Eastern states it’s a late one.

Here’s the times for Australia…

Perth Tuesday, 13 Sep 2022 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide Tuesday, 13 Sep 2022 at 11:30 pm ACST

Darwin Tuesday, 13 Sep 2022 at 11:30 pm ACST

Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Wednesday, 14 Sep 2022 at 12:00 midn AEST

And for our international friends….

Auckland, New Zealand Wed, 14 Sep 2022 at 2:00 am NZST

Los Angeles, USA Tue, 13 Sep 2022 at 7:00 am PDT

Tokyo, Japan Tue, 13 Sep 2022 at 11:00 pm JST

Berlin, Germany Tue, 13 Sep 2022 at 4:00 pm CEST

Last year’s Direct at this time revealed more details about Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3 got a release date, they revealed Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games on Nintendo Switch Online and it was the first time we saw Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

It also was then Miyamoto announced the voice cast of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Quite a bit.

With that in mind, what are you expecting this time around?