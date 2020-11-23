A new The World Ends With You game just got announced for Switch

Folks, it’s the day we’ve been waiting for, and this is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill; there’s a new The World Ends With You game coming.

via GIPHY

The new game is called NEO: The World Ends With You, and it was just announced by Square Enix Japan. Little is known about it, other than the fact that it is a full 3D game — not 2D like its predecessor — and it appears to be a sequel. The trailer shows off a few new characters, Rindo (the seemingly new main character), Fret, and Nagi, as well as the returning character Minamimoto, who featured in the first game as a Reaper and Game Master.

The game is set to launch in both Japan and in the West in the Summer (Northern Hemisphere) on the Switch and PS4.

You can see the PR and the full trailer below, but spoiler warning: it looks incredible.

The Game has begun anew as SQUARE ENIX today announced that NEO: The World Ends with You, the follow-up to the hit action role-playing game, The World Ends with You, is coming to the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Nintendo Switch system in Summer 2021.

NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the “Reapers’ Game,” a life-or-death battle for survival. Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part.

NEO: The World Ends with You brings a re-creation of modern Shibuya to life in a unique and comic-inspired style. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of this bustling city, fight monsters alongside their ally companions in fast-paced action battles, and complete missions as they seek to change the fate they’ve been handed.

A new trailer unveiled today provides a first look at the title, showcasing the hip visual direction, 3D environments, gameplay and battle sequences, and amped-up soundtrack underscoring the game’s eye-catching art style.