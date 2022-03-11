A new Pokémon themed range of accessories is coming from CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a brand that creates branded accessories for iPhone, iPad, Airpods, MacBook and Samsung. In the past the brands they have worked with are Disney, Spongebob, along with Mr. Men and Little Miss.

The team has confirmed that the next collaboration is with Pokémon and will include cases for phones for both iPhone and Samsung, along with AirTag holders, AirPod holders and even Apple Watch bands.

There isn’t a set list of the styles available yet, but they do feature Pokemon in their 8-bit look, with Pikachu, Mew, Charizard and even Arceus being present.

Those looking to get one from the range can do so via two methods, though the official launch is most likely going to work. There is a priority access at 3pm AEDT on Tuesday March 22, but general access will open up at 7am AEDT on March 23rd, so a day later.

Finally, if you want, the team have a competition, where if you visit this page and answer three questions related to Dialga, Palkia and Arceus, you could win this exclusive iPhone case set.