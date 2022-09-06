A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer drop coming tomorrow
The Pokémon Company has announced that a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer will drop tomorrow night Australian time.
It’ll drop at 11pm AEST, and that’s about all we know. It’ll be the first new information on the game in a little while, so look forward to it.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th, check out our bargain guide here.
🚨 A new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨— Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 6, 2022
You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 9/7 for the latest news!
Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on:️ https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/1e0WKO8bxh
