A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer drop coming tomorrow

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 6, 2022

The Pokémon Company has announced that a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer will drop tomorrow night Australian time.

It’ll drop at 11pm AEST, and that’s about all we know. It’ll be the first new information on the game in a little while, so look forward to it.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th, check out our bargain guide here.

