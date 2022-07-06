A New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition arriving on August 26th
Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch, Limited Edition console that is Splatoon 3 themed. The OLED console has Splatoon theming all over it including the back the machine. There’s a special white dock with artwork on it, and and new a Purple and Green Joy-Con pair as well. The system is out on August 28th, ahead of the game’s release date on September 9th.
There’s also a new Pro Controller which you guessed it, is Splatoon 3 themed as well. If you like carrying cases, there’s also a new one of those as well. Both of these are out on the same day as the game. (September 9th).
The console and the controller will be out in Australia the same date, no word on retailers just yet but it should be everywhere.
