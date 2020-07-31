A new Paper Mario: The Origami King Grand Prix is coming to Tetris 99

A new Nintendo game is always a good thing, but lately it seems that any new game means that we will also get (eventually) a Tetris 99 Grand Prix and that is the case with Paper Mario The Origami King

As always, the event will run over the course of a weekend and here are the times for each region of the country.

AEST – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart July 31, 5pm until August 4, 4:59pm

ACST – Adelaide, Darwin July 31, 4:30pm until August 4, 4:29pm

AWST – Perth July 31, 3pm until August 4, 2:59pm



Check out the Tweet from Nintendo of America, which contains footage of the music and theme in action.

#PaperMario: The Origami King collides with #Tetris 99! Pencil it in your calendars, because the 15th Tetris 99 MAXIMUS CUP unfolds 7/31, 12am PT to 8/3, 11:59pm PT. Collect at least 100 event points to unlock the in-game theme!@Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/LVMfdpLlXh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2020

Will you be joining in this latest Grand Prix, or are you having fun in the game that inspired it still?