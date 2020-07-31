A new Paper Mario: The Origami King Grand Prix is coming to Tetris 99
A new Nintendo game is always a good thing, but lately it seems that any new game means that we will also get (eventually) a Tetris 99 Grand Prix and that is the case with Paper Mario The Origami King
As always, the event will run over the course of a weekend and here are the times for each region of the country.
- AEST – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart
- July 31, 5pm until August 4, 4:59pm
- ACST – Adelaide, Darwin
- July 31, 4:30pm until August 4, 4:29pm
- AWST – Perth
- July 31, 3pm until August 4, 2:59pm
Check out the Tweet from Nintendo of America, which contains footage of the music and theme in action.
Will you be joining in this latest Grand Prix, or are you having fun in the game that inspired it still?
