A new Game & Watch featuring the NES Super Mario Bros. is coming

Well that’s not something you see every day.

Nintendo has announced that a new Game & Watch handheld device will be releasing on the 13th of November. The device, appropriately titled “Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.” (the marketing team at Nintendo worked for 6 weeks on that title) features a colour screen, a D-Pad and A+B buttons, and plays the entirety of the NES version of Super Mario Bros. as well as Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels.

It also functions as a gorgeous Super Mario Bros.-themed clock, has an updated version of the Game & Watch title Ball, and reportedly has 35 little secrets to discover. What those are is anybody’s guess. It’ll set you back $79.95 AUD when it launches this November.