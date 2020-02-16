A new Eevee themed collection is coming from Funko

The Pokemon Centre and Funko have announced another run of exclusive Pokemon-themed collectables, just like last year’s Pikachu range, this time it is all about Eevee and its evolutions.

Eevee with Eevee is the first and is on sale soon and priced at $15 US or roughly $22 AUD, which is about normal for Pop Figures around here.

The remaining figures will release monthly after the first, though their looks are a mystery at this point, here is when each new figure should be placed on sale.

An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Vaporeon (expected to launch in March 2020)

An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Sylveon (expected to launch in April 2020)

An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Glaceon (expected to launch in May 2020)

An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Flareon (expected to launch in June 2020)

An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Espeon (expected to launch in July 2020)

An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Jolteon (expected to launch in August 2020)

An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Leafeon (expected to launch in September 2020)

An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Umbreon (expected to launch in October 2020)

As these are currently Pokemon Centre listed, they can’t be bought online and shipped here, but without a doubt, they will show up on other sites and they might even come here, if that happens, we will let you know.

But what do you think? Is this a collection you can see yourself getting or are you waiting for the Psyduck* range?

*Psyduck range does not yet currently exist, but gotta dream for something