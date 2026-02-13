A new 2D Castlevania has been announced: Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse
From the team that brought you Dead Cells.
A brand new Castlevania game has been announced. Konami, in collaboration with Dead Cells developers Evil Empire and Motion Twin, are bringing 2D Castlevania back with this new title, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse.
Set 23 years after Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, you’ll play as a younger Belmont. The game is due sometime in 2026 and is releasing for the Nintendo Switch.
Medieval Paris, Where the Tolling Bells Herald the End. 1499. Paris is engulfed as monstrous creatures suddenly emerge from the shadows. Armed with the legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, Trevor Belmont’s successor ventures into the burning streets and the looming castle to hunt down the beasts.
Will she succeed in saving Paris from devastation…?