A new 2D Castlevania has been announced: Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

A brand new Castlevania game has been announced. Konami, in collaboration with Dead Cells developers Evil Empire and Motion Twin, are bringing 2D Castlevania back with this new title, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse.

Set 23 years after Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, you’ll play as a younger Belmont. The game is due sometime in 2026 and is releasing for the Nintendo Switch.