A mysterious new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer has been released

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 19, 2021

An interesting trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus last night. It’s a short teaser in a mysterious “found footage” style. It’s deliberately unclear and fuzzy, but the person recording the footage seems to straight up get murdered by a Pokémon – possibly a new one.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is out on January 28, 2022. Preorder bonuses just began going live for the game, so it looks like we might be seeing more of the game sooner than later.

