A look at the Mario Red + Blue Limited Edition Nintendo Switch

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 12, 2021

The Mario Red + Blue Limited Edition Nintendo Switch dropped into stores today, and we picked one up and have some photos to show it off. It always helps to see the console “in real life” as stock photos sometimes don’t bring out the colours as they are.

The red is a lot stronger than we were expecting, and it’s very striking. The blue Joy-Con grip as well is a deeper blue then you might have expected.

If you fancy one, find the cheapest price in our bargain guide for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury which is also out today.

