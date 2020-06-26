A Lite version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles will be available at launch

Square Enix have announced that when Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is released, those who want to test out the game, will be able to download the Lite version, giving them access to three of the games dungeons to explore.

There are no restrictions on how often you can play it, plus you can join up with anyone else in the Lite version and play through those three dungeons as well. The best part is, that if someone else owns a full copy of the game, you can join to their session and play through all of the dungeons, no full game required.

All you need is someone to who the game, platform does not matter and then you and if you want, two more players, to own the Lite version, again, platform does not matter and you can enjoy the game. With the game coming to Switch and additional platforms, there are plenty of people to play with, thanks to cross-play being supported.

Finally, Square Enix released some new screens for the game, and it is looking pretty nice, check them out.